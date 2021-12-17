Datometry Named Finalist in 2021-22 Cloud Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the industry leader in database virtualization, has been declared a finalist this week in the international cloud computing awards program, The Cloud Awards, in the category "Best Cloud Migration or Systems Integration Solution."

Datometry Hyper-Q empowers enterprises to run their existing applications directly on a cloud database of their choice without the need for costly and risk-laden database migrations. (PRNewsfoto/Datometry Inc.)

Now in its tenth year, The Cloud Awards seeks to identify, promote, and celebrate innovation in cloud computing. The awards program welcomes global entrants from organizations of any scale.

Categories for the 2021-22 Cloud Awards include "Cloud Project of the Year," "Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud," and "Best Place to Work in the Cloud."

"The Cloud Awards is the foremost recognition platform for the cloud computing industry, so to be recognized at this level is an incredible honor," said Mike Waas, CEO, Datometry.

"Datometry is a clear example of an organization using innovative technologies to achieve excellence – and, most importantly, provide value to its clients," said the head of operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams. "After a decade of identifying and celebrating leading figures in the cloud sector, The Cloud Awards team is still unearthing new and remarkable uses of cloud technology. In the best examples, these innovations unlock transformative business practices and efficiencies. These celebrated organizations and individual innovators continue to disrupt existing markets and create new ones."

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. View the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-shortlist/. Final winners will be announced on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

About Datometry

Datometry is the leader in database system virtualization. Datometry's technology frees enterprises from vendor lock-in on their on-premises database technology and accelerates any enterprise's journey to the cloud. Datometry Hyper-Q empowers enterprises to run their existing applications directly on a cloud database of their choice without the need for costly and risk-laden database migrations. Leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide realize significant cost savings and out-innovate their competition with Datometry during this critical period of transformation to cloud-native data management. For more information, visit www.datometry.com

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

Media contact

Shermineh Rohanizadeh

Market Street Group for Datometry

shermineh@marketstreetgrp.com

+1 949-378-6469

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Datometry