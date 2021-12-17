Embrey Closes on Land Purchase in Denver’s Golden Triangle Creative District, The Finch

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrey Partners LLC has closed on its land purchase for The Finch, a 370-unit multifamily residential community located in Denver's Golden Triangle Creative District, a vibrant, creative, cultural and civic center in downtown.

In 2018, the New York Times named the Golden Triangle Creative District as one of the best places to visit in the United States describing it as "a new art epicenter" noted for its "high-caliber museums" and its "inspirational, creative atmosphere."

"Embrey is nationally recognized as a high-end designer and builder of premier multifamily communities and the living experience we bring to this project fits perfectly into Denver's Golden Triangle Creative District," said Jimmy McCloskey, Embrey's Executive Vice President for Development. "We are delighted to become part of this community."

Embrey, known for its attention to detail, has left no detail undesigned. The residential living spaces will offer 9- and 10-foot high ceilings, inviting kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel kitchen appliances, and select units will offer bathrooms with soaking tubs and walk-in showers.

Planned amenities for the project include a seventh-level deck with breathtaking views of downtown and the Colorado Rocky Mountains, a spacious clubroom with micro-offices and, WiFi lounge, pool and spa with an adjacent indoor/outdoor lounge, fitness and yoga center, Speakeasy, and a dog park and spa for furry companions.

Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022. The clubhouse and first units will be available for occupancy in 2024.

About Embrey Partners

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, LLC is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires and manages multifamily residential communities and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 42,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

