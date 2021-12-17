SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard at Legacy, a 323-unit multifamily community in desirable north San Antonio, has been sold by Embrey Partners LLC.

Embrey Closes Sale in San Antonio, Texas, of Luxury Multifamily Property Standard at Legacy

The purchase was made by Sherman Residential and brokered by Newmark.

"This is a best-in-class community in a premier location with easy access to Highway 281 and Loop 1604," said John Kirk, Managing Director and Executive Vice President for Embrey. "Standard at Legacy supports the active lifestyles of today's rising professional with a wide range of residential amenities and easy access to the high-end dining, shopping and employers in the area."

Amenities include a cyber lounge with workspaces and conference room, fitness center equipped with a yoga and virtual fitness studio, golf simulator, an outdoor living area with kitchen and games, and an indulgent pool with cabanas. A pet spa and dog park are also available for furry companions.

Residential units include inviting kitchens with quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms with soaking tubs and walk-in showers are also available in select units.

About Embrey Partners

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, LLC is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires and manages multifamily residential communities and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 42,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embrey