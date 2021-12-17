HEADWOLF Launches First-Generation D500 Power Station: The Ultimate Portable Power Supply You Can Count On

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HEADWOLF, an up-and-coming power supply manufacturer and a brand under Shenzhen City Doowis Industrial Co., Ltd., has launched the first generation of its HEADWOLF D500 Power Supply with LIFEP04 battery and PD 100W output and input. As the first power supply product released by the company, HEADWOLF D500 is the culmination of years spent on R&D and product development by a team of world-leading engineers, researchers and technicians.

With the motto "the ultimate portable power supply you can count on", the HEADWOLF D500 offers improved user efficiency and delivers a safe power supply any time, anywhere. A must-have portable power station for outdoor enthusiasts, the HEADWOLF D500 addresses challenges that have long plagued the industry, such as lengthy charging times and battery safety – giving customers more choice than ever.

"We are thrilled to launch our first generation power supply products on the global market. Since launching the HEADWOLF D500, the company has received orders from customers in North America and Japan, which speaks to the widespread appeal of this type of portable power supply. And this is just the beginning. With our creative spirit and talented R&D team, we will relentlessly innovate and deliver premium solutions that solve existing pain points and provide absolute peace of mind to our customers, time and time again," said Chris Chen, Founder and Chief Operating Officer at HEADWOLF.

Powerful and efficient, the HEADWOLF D500 features a PD 100W two-way fast charging interface and 90W mains output interface. With plenty of juice in the tank, this powerhouse is capable of fueling all mainstream digital equipment multiple times over, from providing 11 hours of LED light to charging a smartphone 32 times. The supply itself can be fast-charged to 100% battery in just 5.5 hours and, when equipped with a 100W solar panel, can be fully recharged in just 6 hours with sufficient sunlight.

Recognizing the importance of safety when on the road, the HEADWOLF D500 is equipped with a LifeP04 lithium iron phosphate battery, which eliminates potential hazards caused by the battery safety valve. What's more, this power supply features an intelligent battery management system (BMS) that improves protection against overload, over-temperature, over-discharging, and short-circuiting. Engineered for lasting power, HEADWOLF D500 is designed to go the distance with a cycle life of over 2,000 charge cycles.

In addition to having a safer battery, the HEADWOLF D500 sports a variety of features to ensure it can withstand the elements, including a shell that is made of V0 fireproof material. The power supply also boasts smart fan controls, which allows it to effectively manage heat dissipation by controlling the temperature and power.

As carbon dioxide emissions are the primary driver of global climate change, there is a growing need to make the switch to sustainable energy solutions. Looking ahead, HEADWOLF plans to continue its extensive R&D activities and launch products that support new energy input sources, such as multi-junction solar panels.

About HEADWOLF

Founded in 2016, HEADWOLF is focused on the R&D, sales, and technical services for portable power suppliers, power supply energy storage technologies, and power inverters. Boasting a world-class product research and development team, HEADWOLF has obtained a number of patents for its technologies in China, Europe and the United States. Since its inception, HEADWOLF has achieved the ultimate in multi-port fast charging while balancing power distribution and battery safety management. HEADWOLF products are sold all over the world.

