InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Drying Device for Longer Nails (BRK-4011)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nail technician and I wanted to create a device to ensure that longer length nails are dried in a more efficient manner," said an inventor, from Montgomery, Ala., "so I invented the ULTIMATE GEL MACHINE. My design enables nails of any length to be dried properly."

The patent-pending invention provides a more effective way to dry longer length artificial nails in a salon. In doing so, it offers a viable alternative to traditional dryers used for shorter nails. As a result, it saves time and it helps to prevent the premature peeling of newly applied polish. The invention features a practical and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for nail salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BRK-4011, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

