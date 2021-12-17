Lock Joint Tube to Expand in Temple, Texas

TEMPLE, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lock Joint Tube (LJT), a mechanical grade steel tubing manufacturer based in Indiana with locations in Ohio, Texas and Tennessee, has announced plans to grow its existing facility in Temple. Currently located on Eberhart Road, LJT will expand its footprint by 37,500 square feet pending final negotiations with Temple EDC, the City of Temple, and Bell County.

The $21 million investment will create more than 30 new positions with a competitive wage and benefits included. LJT will double output capacity with this expansion, accommodating 20 to 25 trucks daily — strengthening the company's presence in Temple's robust manufacturing sector.

"Temple has a business-friendly environment that has enabled Lock Joint Tube to develop a strong foothold in the area with multiple expansions," said Mark Richner, plant manager for LJT. "This project is no different. The Temple Economic Development Corporation was the first entity we reached out to for support thanks to the help they've provided in the past."

LJT primarily produces steel tubing for store fixtures, office/school furniture and fencing. As a mechanical grade tubing supplier, LJT services fabricators and distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers with different sized and shaped steel tubing used in such diverse industries as solar, automotive, office furniture, health care, exercise, and display fixtures.

"We are proud to support another Lock Joint Tube expansion in Temple," said Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation. "LJT's presence and growth has helped to strengthen Temple's manufacturing industry for decades."

The expanded facility will tap into Temple's skilled workforce of over 6,500 manufacturing employees. Between 2010 and 2020, the industry has seen a 28.4% increase in employment. Initiatives like Manufacturing Day, Texas State Technical College's workforce training programs and a skilled veteran community from the nearby Fort Hood keep the industry growing.

Companies in Temple such as LJT also benefit from easy access across North American markets by interstate, railroads, air, or by water. Located in Texas, which has no personal, state or corporate income tax, Temple offers a low cost of doing business and ample shovel-ready sites.

The company plans for the expanded facility to be operational by January 2023.

About Temple Economic Development Corporation

The Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) is a nonprofit organization that serves as the designated economic development entity for the City of Temple, Texas. Temple EDC strengthens relationships, builds partnerships, and provides solutions that cause entities to choose Temple. To learn more about doing business in Temple, visit TempleEDC.com.

About Lock Joint Tube

Incorporated in 1919 in the state of Indiana, Lock Joint Tube is a privately-owned member of the Lerman Enterprise network (including Steel Warehouse) of related industry companies since 1991. In 2020 LJT acquired Welded Tubes Inc to further support the Tubing Industry.

Lock Joint Tube manufactures mechanical and structural grade steel tubing in five plants located in Indiana, Ohio, Texas, and Tennessee. Selecting hot rolled, cold rolled, aluminized and galvanized steel, Lock Joint Tube services fabricators and distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers with different sized and shaped steel tubing used in such diverse industries as solar, automotive, office furniture, health care, exercise, and display fixtures to name a few.

