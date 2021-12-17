Party City and Shipt Make New Year's Eve Joy Easy with Free Delivery Leading party goods retailer offering free New Year's Eve delivery through Shipt for online orders placed between 12/17 - 12/27

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Party City, the global celebrations category leader, today announced their partner Shipt, the multi-retailer, same-day shopping and delivery company, will offer customers free delivery on New Year's Eve essentials from PartyCity.com. Online orders placed on PartyCity.com between Friday, December 17 and Monday, December 27 for scheduled delivery on Friday, December 31 will receive complimentary delivery, courtesy of Shipt.

Party City is proud to offer customers a sparkling selection of New Year's Eve party supplies to help customers ring in 2022 in style. From balloon bouquets and glitzy décor to themed tableware and party kits, Party City is a one-stop shop for all of your holiday needs. No matter how you plan to usher in the New Year – a glamourous night out, celebrating "Noon Years" earlier in the day with children, or cozying up for a relaxing night in with loved ones – Party City has everything customers need to make this New Year's bright.

"The holiday season is such an exciting and festive, yet often hectic, time of year, and at Party City our mission is to do everything in our power to make joy easy for our customers," said Julie Roehm, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer at Party City. "We're excited to partner with Shipt to offer customers the ultimate convenience of having their New Year's Eve party essentials delivered right to their doors, at no extra cost. We're hoping that this will take some of the stress out of the holidays and allow for more time spent celebrating with family and friends."

"It's always our goal here at Shipt to make the lives of our customers a little bit easier, especially throughout this busy holiday season," said Rina Hurst, Chief Business Officer at Shipt. "To ensure the focus remains on ringing in the New Year with friends and family, Shipt is thrilled to partner with Party City to offer free delivery for all you need to celebrate, from party hats to balloons."

Throughout the holiday season and New Year's Eve, Shipt is investing in meaningful bonus opportunities and more frequent communications to engage their force of 300,000 drivers across the country and ensure reliable deliveries for customers. Party City's same-day delivery is powered by Shipt Driven, the delivery-only, last-mile service from Shipt. Party City team members package orders at local stores, and reliable Shipt drivers deliver items during customer requested timeframes–with the option of delivery to their own homes or gifting directly to a loved one.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. (PCHI) (NYSE:PRTY) is a global leader in the celebrations industry. A vertically integrated designer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer, PCHI offers consumer party goods in more than 100 countries around the world.

PCHI team members demonstrate a daily commitment to the company's Brand Purpose: to inspire joy by making it easy for customers to create unforgettable memories by connecting them to everything they need for life's many celebrations.

PCHI operates multiple business divisions, including the Retail Division and the Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City (partycity.com) is a leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 800 company-owned and franchise stores throughout North America. Additional Halloween City (halloweencity.com) pop-up storefronts are also located throughout North America seasonally. Comprising the Consumer Products Group are design and manufacturing entities Amscan, an industry leader across multiple celebrations goods and costumes, and Anagram, a dominant player in balloons.



PCHI is headquartered in Elmsford, NY, with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia.

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

