PRINCETON REVIEW RANKS FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE'S BARNEY BARNETT SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND FREE ENTERPRISE AMONG BEST NATIONWIDE

LAKELAND, Fla., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise at Florida Southern College is one of the nation's most outstanding business schools, according to The Princeton Review's "Best Business Schools 2022" rankings list. This is the fifth consecutive year FSC has been selected for inclusion in the nationally respected business school guide.

Dr. Peter Bias, Professor of Business and Economics and Department Chair of Economics and Finance, teaching students in the Becker Business Building at Florida Southern College.

"I am elated that The Princeton Review has highlighted the tremendous dedication and expertise of our faculty in their implementation of a world-class business curriculum," said Dr. Anne B. Kerr, President of Florida Southern College. "This inclusion recognizes the excellent education our MBA students receive as they prepare to be leaders. Under Dr. Weber's visionary leadership, the Barnett School faculty continues to equip the next generation of industry leaders with a remarkable education."

The Princeton Review included Florida Southern College on its list of the 241 best on-campus MBA programs in the nation. The Princeton Review tallied its lists of best business schools for 2022 based on data from the company's surveys of students and administrators at business schools during the 2020-21 academic year. The Princeton Review's 80-question student survey asked students about their school's academics, student body, and campus life, as well as about themselves and their career plans. The administrator survey, which numbered more than 300 questions, covered topics from academic offerings and admission requirements to data about current students as well as graduates' employment.

"We recommend Florida Southern College as an excellent choice for an aspiring MBA," said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's Editor-in-Chief. "What makes our Best Business Schools list unique is that we factor in data from our surveys of students attending the schools about their campus and classroom experiences. For our 2022 list we tallied surveys of more than 18,900 students at 241 business schools."

Dr. J. Michael Weber, dean of the Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise, celebrated the College's inclusion in the prestigious annual guide, noting the program's ongoing ranking among the nation's top business schools.

"The Princeton Review's placement of FSC's Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise among the top MBA programs in the country demonstrates the outstanding work of our faculty in creating a premier program that blends insightful teaching with opportunities for students to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios and internships," Dr. Weber said. "Our students participate in engaged learning experiences driven by state-of-the-art technology that mirrors the modern, cutting-edge work environments awaiting them as they leave our halls. The Barnett School's blend of innovative pedagogical practices and hands-on, collaborative research and training consistently prepare our students to succeed as leaders in our global market economy, as demonstrated by the school's continued high marks in student placement across all major national industries."

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2022 Best 387 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2022." The 2021-2022 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 12 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

The Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise, housed in the Becker Business Building at Florida Southern College.

Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Fla. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Southern College)

