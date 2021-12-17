Real Luck Group Ltd Welcomes William Moore as Chief Financial Officer

Igaming veteran tasked with leading Luckbox though anticipated player growth phase

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed, real-money esports and sports betting, is pleased to announce the appointment of William Moore as its new Chief Financial Officer.

An ACCA-qualified accountant with buy and sell-side M&A experience, Mr Moore joins Luckbox, leaving his position as CFO at Markor Technology, a B2B gaming company. Mr Moore has held senior finance positions at eGaming B2C operators since 2002, including with Gamesys (now Bally Technologies [NYSE: BALY]), Gala Coral Group and bwin / Party (now Entain [LSE: ENT]). During seven years on the operating Board of Gamesys, he oversaw the successful launches of Virgin Bet, Rainbow Riches Casino and Monopoly Casino.

Luckbox CEO Thomas Rosander said: "We are delighted to welcome William to the Luckbox team at an exciting time for the Company as we target strong growth in 2022. We intend to launch our casino during this quarter, paving the way to ramp up our player acquisition efforts early in the new year. William, with his vast and relevant experience at established igaming companies, is the perfect fit to strengthen the team as we embark on this next phase of the Company's story."

Mr Moore said: "I strongly believe that Real Luck Group is at an inflection point where it can significantly scale player acquisition and revenues. I am confident my experience at large established operators will be a valuable asset to Luckbox as we aim to become the number one esports betting destination, with our bespoke product built specifically to meet the demands of a new generation of bettors. I'd like to thank the Board for offering me the opportunity to lend my skills to what I believe will be the number one esports betting destination."

Mr Ran Kaspi is stepping down from the CFO position. Mr Kaspi will remain with the Company in a consulting capacity, as required, to ensure a seamless transition.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time as Real Luck Group's CFO," said Mr. Kaspi. "I am proud of the entire team as they not only revamped the Luckbox platform but also supported my efforts to manage the balance sheet and costs during this transition. William is the perfect candidate to guide the Company through its next phase of enhancing marketing and striving to increase the player base. I'd like to thank everyone at Real Luck Group for making my time with the Company fun and enjoyable."

Mr Rosander said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ran for his diligent work as we have conserved our cash and streamlined resources during the recalibration of the Luckbox platform, now completed. His efforts have positioned Real Luck Group to enter the next phase of growth with a solid balance sheet and low operational costs. I'd also like to thank Ran for staying on during the CFO transition to ensure that our financial operations are minimally disrupted. We are grateful for his outstanding contribution as we look ahead to what we are anticipating to be an exciting 2022."

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

