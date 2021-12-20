Loader backhoe prices up 15% in the U.S. according to Ritchie Bros. December Market Trends Report

All indexes showing year over year inflation, including truck tractor pricing up 55% in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros.' December Market Trends Report continues to show positive pricing trends across all its equipment indexes, with truck tractor prices up 55% in the United States, while medium earthmoving equipment and vocational trucks are up 43% and 41% respectively (for the three months ending November 30, 2021).

With this month's report, Ritchie Bros. has included a special focus on loader backhoe sales in the United States and Canada. According to Ritchie Bros.' Market Trends tool, median backhoe pricing is up approximately 15% in the United States. The free December report is available for download at: rbassetsolutions.com/market-trends-report.

"Loader backhoe volumes have declined while demand has strengthened, resulting in strong pricing for the incredibly versatile machine," said Doug Olive, Senior Vice President (Pricing), Ritchie Bros. "In 2016 we sold close to 3,000 backhoes in the United States. Through 11 months in 2021 we've only sold 1,815, but the median price has increased 15%."

Doug Rusch, Managing Director of Rouse Sales, added, "Retail values continue to climb, having increased more than 16% since the beginning of 2021, reflecting a strong pricing environment for sellers. Transaction volumes in the retail space are also healthy and auction values have increased 3.2% in November. All signs point to strong end-market demand for machines right now."

Used Commercial Assets - Pricing Highlights

Price change (±1.5%) year-over-year for the 3 months ending November 30, 2021 Categories USA CANADA Large Earthmoving Increased ~ 14% Increased ~ 11% Medium Earthmoving Increased ~ 43% Increased ~ 32% Aerial Increased ~ 37% Increased ~ 25% Truck Tractors Increased ~ 55% Increased ~ 27% Vocational Trucks Increased ~ 41% Increased ~ 32%

Source: Ritchie Bros. transactional data

Ritchie Bros.' Market Trends application is an independent part of Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions (rbassetsolutions.com), a cloud-based asset management and disposition system with a suite of tools and services to help customers better manage, analyze, and sell their assets. For more information about Market Trends, please email dataproducts@ritchiebros.com.

