Yardi Acquires & Redesigns Innovative CRE Listing Service 42Floors.com

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi's suite of commercial real estate data and marketing services continues to grow for the benefit of its clients. Today, the company announced its acquisition and redesign of 42Floors.com, the popular online marketing platform for tenants and brokers.

The newly redesigned website offers a high-quality commercial property search engine featuring more than 320,000 listings nationwide across multiple verticals — including traditional office, coworking and flexible spaces, along with retail, industrial and warehouse properties. Designed to provide an efficient and streamlined experience for tenants, investors and commercial real estate professionals, the upgraded platform is seamlessly integrated into Yardi's evolving system of solutions dedicated to commercial property.

The 42Floors.com site is the newest member of the CommercialEdge network of marketplaces, joining CommercialSearch, CommercialCafe, Point2 and PropertyShark. The network already attracts 2 million visits to commercial property pages monthly and generates upwards of 200,000 leads per year. And, by incorporating and building upon the unique strengths that 42Floors.com brings to the mix, traffic and verified leads are poised to continue their rapid growth.

CommercialEdge is Yardi's all-in-one commercial property research and marketing platform. Using the Edge Marketing module, commercial real estate professionals can conveniently manage, market and syndicate their listings to Yardi's network — as well as to other platforms — all while maintaining complete control of their marketing data. Moreover, with Edge Research, clients can access up-to-date detailed property data, listings, sales, ownership and lease information, as well as interactive canvassing and mapping tools.

"We are excited about the continued expansion of one of the fastest-growing networks for commercial property research and marketing," said Brian Sutherland, vice president of commercial at Yardi. "With the addition of 42Floors.com, we can provide even more depth of data and high-return avenues of visibility for CommercialEdge clients to market and drive their business."

42Floors.com was purchased from Roni Mova, principal of United Group, who was represented by Dan Fasulo. For more information about 42Floors.com or CommercialEdge, contact sales@yardi.com.

