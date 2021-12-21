Moments Hospice Increases Visits and Improves Care with Medalogix Muse's AI Technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moments Hospice has successfully adopted Medalogix Muse's powerful predictive modeling tool to increase visits for their hospice patients and provide more personalized care.

According to CEO of Moments Hospice, Sol Miller, the organization reaffirms the clinical judgement of their staff as they care for patients. "Muse gives us the ability to use cutting-edge technology to help patients and families towards the end-of-life. We historically relied on clinicians to inform us about a patient's condition, which is normally accurate. But now we have the Muse overlay to reaffirm our nurses' judgement and reduce human oversight," said Miller.

Miller is also happy to know that his staff quickly adopted the tool with little time and effort. "Because the tool predicts the outcome based on our nurses' documentation, the tool's capabilities become real and it is very reaffirming for our clinicians," said Miller.

As Moments Hospice utilizes Muse's machine learning tool, they feel more capable to provide a higher quality of care and comfort that may not be possible without the added resources at their disposal. According to Eli Jaffa, Founder and President, the organization can compete on an equal playing field as they use Muse to cater to their patients. "Muse enables us to compete with any hospice in the country. Medalogix Muse is really enabling smaller organizations to embrace cutting-edge technology that may have previously only be available to large organizations. This tool will enable significant growth for our organization," said Jaffa.

The Medalogix team is also pleased to see how the technology has empowered Moments to change their culture of care. According to Medalogix's Strategic Advisor, Jennifer Maxwell, Moments will continue to flourish as they use the machine learning tool. "We're happy to know Moments' use of Muse will better manage their resources and help them make data-driven decisions to meet the needs of their patients."

About Moments Hospice

Moments Hospice is a Medicare Certified Hospice Agency that is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota and has offices in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, South Dakota, and Florida. Moments meets the needs of their patients wherever they call home. They focus on improving the quality of life for terminally ill patients, giving them an opportunity to live their last days doing what they love with whom they love the most. For more information, visit https://momentshospice.com/.

About Medalogix

Founded in 2012, Medalogix is a one-of-a-kind data analytics company in the post-acute care space. Transforming home health and hospice agencies by leveraging cutting-edge data science, machine learning and innovative cloud technology to equip clinicians and agencies to provide the right care at the right time. The company's five machine learning products have demonstrated improved patient outcomes, and reduced cost to the healthcare system, including reduced hospitalization, appropriate and timely transitions to end-of-life care, and optimized visit utilization for patients. For more information, please visit Medalogix at https://medalogix.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn @Medalogix.

View original content:

SOURCE Medalogix