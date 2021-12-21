SymphonyAI Appoints Senior Executive To CTO Position

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI software solutions for key vertical sectors, announced Vijay Raghavendra has joined the company as CTO. In the new role, Raghavendra will drive innovation of the EurekaAI platform and its vertically focused applications and solutions, accelerating SymphonyAI's growth as an integrated enterprise AI company operating across critical sectors, including retail, CPG, financial services, manufacturing, and media.

"SymphonyAI unites the power of our technology with business expertise to deliver high-value AI use cases for the enterprise," said SymphonyAI Founder and Chairman Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. "The combination of our EurekaAI platform, our dedicated focus on delivering vertical AI software solutions and applications that drive value for customers, and our teams' deep vertical expertise are unmatched and unique. Vijay is a clear-sighted leader, and his focus on building customer-centric solutions aligns with SymphonyAI's growth strategy."

As CTO, Raghavendra will lead the ongoing development of the industry-leading, cloud-native EurekaAI platform that enables the rapid development of AI-powered solutions across a wide range of vertical sectors, use cases, and user personas. He will work across SymphonyAI's vertical businesses to maximize the customer value delivered by their industry-specific AI solutions via the shared EurekaAI enterprise platform.

"SymphonyAI's success is distinguished by how we enable customers to gain rapid value and make a real-time impact from successful AI deployments," said Raghavendra. "SymphonyAI doesn't just talk about AI, we deliver—and our customers' performance speaks for itself. We start from the day-to-day needs of domain experts in each industry vertical and then work back to how AI can meet those needs. SymphonyAI is remarkable for the teams' abilities to replicate success across industries."

The EurekaAI platform architecture provides comprehensive and integrated capabilities for data management, AI model development, AI application development, and UI/UX design. EurekaAI deploys proprietary technology for topological data analysis to enable a wide range of capabilities, including dynamic segmentation to identify anomalies, predict customer behavior, and analyze equipment performance. Use cases for the technology are extensive: banks more effectively uncover money laundering, retailers and CPG manufacturers optimize store and supply chain operations, and manufacturers streamline equipment maintenance and improve safety.

Raghavendra is the former CTO and co-founder of real-time intelligence platform Inkiru, acquired by Walmart in 2013. Raghavendra served as SVP of merchant technology for Walmart and CTO of Acuity Brands. Previously, he held senior technology and product roles at eBay, PayPal, and Zynga.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, and media. SAI businesses have many leading enterprises as clients in each of these verticals. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million and over 2,200 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals.

