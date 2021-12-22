Christmas Toy Giveaway benefits Families affected by Hurricane Ida

LAPLACE, La., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Wine Christian Fellowship - in partnership with the New Orleans Steamship Pilots Association, Mercy Chefs and Marathon Oil - hosted a Christmas Toy Giveaway for Pre-Selected Families Affected by Hurricane Ida 5 pm, Monday, December 20, 2021 at the New Wine Christian Fellowship Gymnasium 1921 West Airline Highway, LaPlace, LA 70068.

Photo by Latanya Eugene

New Wine Christian Fellowship is committed to "Renewing Lives, Restoring Families & Rebuilding Communities."

"With the recent devastation of Hurricane Ida sweeping across St. John the Baptist Parish, New Wine Christian Fellowship has partnered with the New Orleans Steamship Pilots Association, Mercy Chefs, Marathon, La Fondation Rose et Verte de Louisiane in partnership with Phi Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and Ochsner to provide families with toys, hot meals, disaster relief supplies and access to lifesaving vaccinations," said Dr. Tameka Jordan, Administrator. "These organizations have come together to ensure St. John the Baptist Parish families have a happy, healthy and joyous Christmas," said Jordan.

About New Wine Christian Fellowship

New Wine Christian Fellowship is a non-denominational church that was started in July of 1995 by Pastors Neil and Angela Bernard. We are currently ministering to several hundred people who gather for fellowship on a weekly basis, both in-person and online via Facebook. It is our vision to work together with other local churches to evangelize the thousands of unreached people in our area. With over 25 years in the River Parishes, New Wine continues to "find a need and meet it, find a hurt and heal it." Please visit: www.newwinelaplace.org.

For more information: Dr. Tameka Jordan, 985-653-0008, admin@newwinelaplace.org

(l-r) Captain Toby Wattigney, Captain Jay Carlton, Captain Jason Ledet, Captain Paul Ledet, Senator Gary Smith and Pastor Neil Bernard. Photo by Latanya Eugene

