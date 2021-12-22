Diversified Medical Healthcare Acquires Mobile App for Employers to Easily Comply with Reinstated OSHA Mandate

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the OSHA mandate for large businesses fast approaching, Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH) announces their acquisition of a mobile app providing easy solutions for employer mandate compliance. The app, ConfirmD, created by Buddycheque LLC, serves as a digital health wallet for each employee, keeping their medical records in one user-friendly and secure platform. With an administrator dashboard, employers can view the status of COVID-19 testing and vaccinations across their organization at-a-glance, making reporting and compliance streamlined and simple. The app can be implemented in days and will make a drastic difference for businesses and their operations in the weeks and months ahead.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've worked with large businesses and organizations across the nation to effectively handle their COVID-19 management needs," said Kevin Murdock, CEO and Founder of Diversified Medical Healthcare. "We've kept up with CDC guidelines and FDA regulations to ensure the companies we work with are informed and up to date to implement best practices and keep their employees safe. ConfirmD is just one more way we're helping businesses to stay open and compliant without disruption."

ConfirmD generates custom QR codes for each app user to store their vaccination records and test results in one place. This can be accessed by a facial recognition feature for maximized privacy from any mobile device. The HIPAA compliant platform also has the capability to integrate with any laboratory information management system (LIMS) to enable employees and employers to access COVID-19 results in real-time, as soon as the lab processes the results.

"We acquired ConfirmD because of the diligence that went into the development of this app," added Kevin Murdock. "Buddycheque, LLC integrated leading technology and their years of medical expertise to make this a powerful platform and a turnkey solution for both individuals and employers. We are proud to now offer ConfirmD under Diversified Medical Healthcare."

Buddycheque, LLC, the company which created the ConfirmD app, was founded by Dr. Ramsey Kilani, Karl Wagner, Bob Ramsey, and Alex Chatel – who have amassed years of expertise in the industries of healthcare and tech security. The ConfirmD app is now powered by OnGen medical data management software company, which is a part of the portfolio of Diversified Medical Healthcare companies which deliver innovative solutions for the healthcare industry for molecular diagnostics, medical supplies, laboratory equipment, and medical software.

Buddycheque, LLC co-founder, Ramsey Kilani stated, "We developed this app to make it as simple as possible for people to keep track of their own medical information with cutting edge technology. We are thrilled that this app is now being taken to new heights by Diversified Medical Healthcare, initially in its efforts around the COVID-19 pandemic and for its broader application for the future of healthcare."

During the President's address to the nation yesterday on the Omicron variant, he stated, "We all want this to end, but we're still in it. This is the critical moment. We also have more tools than we've ever had before. We're ready. We'll get through this." ConfirmD is one of these tools now available with the latest technology to help businesses navigate this challenging time. Using ConfirmD could be the difference between the new mandate causing operational disruptions and an accumulation of unwanted fines or a seamless experience in implementing the required compliance regulations.

The ConfirmD app is available on the App Store and Google Play and can be downloaded at the following links:

For more information on ConfirmD or to get started today, please visit www.confirmd.com.

For more information on the OSHA Mandate and the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), please visit: https://www.osha.gov/coronavirus/ets2

ABOUT: Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH), headquartered in Greenville, SC is a holding entity with several portfolio companies providing healthcare solutions for improved patient care nationwide. Offering advanced clinical laboratory services that span throughout the US, their fully accredited laboratories include Premier Medical Laboratory Services, Dynasty Medical Laboratory Services, and First Medical Laboratory Services. DMH also provides medical supply and equipment distribution under Vessel Medical, delivers custom procedure trays for various surgical needs with CPT Medical, and helps to quickly and accurately manage medical data with their medical data software company, OnGen. DMH is your trusted partner providing advanced solutions for a healthier tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.divmedinc.com or call 833.639.0143.

