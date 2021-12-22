EMRIT ANNOUNCES YEAR-END DEVELOPMENTS & LATAM EXPANSION AS THEY GROW WEB3 ADOPTION BUILDING A NEW BLOCKCHAIN CATEGORY

ATLANTA, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emrit, Inc., a pioneering distributed blockchain infrastructure company, announced today year-end developments including a strategic partnership with C3ntro, a leading telecommunication company supplying Voice, SMS, Data, and Fiber services to carriers around the world and Versa a mining company focused on developing mining rigs for REITs in Mexico. Additionally, Emrit Inc. announced new appointments to their leadership team, including Harumi Urata-Thompson as Chief Financial Officer, and Ryan Derouin, as Head of Commercial.

A visionary in the blockchain space, Emrit's businesses model is accelerating the deployment of energy-efficient Web3 applications that mine cryptocurrency, including Helium, the world's first decentralized IoT network, and PlanetWatch, a global air-quality monitoring system using blockchain and IoT. The partnership with C3ntro has Emrit supplying Helium IoT gateways that also mine cryptocurrency, allowing C3ntro to offer their customers new revenue generating services while Emrit subsidizes network deployment costs with cryptocurrency mining rewards.

C3ntro VP of Global Carriers Abraham Smeke commented, "Our partnership with Emrit allows us to deploy new, innovative solutions to our customers at a fraction of capex associated with a typical IoT deployment. This Web3 model has the potential disrupt the telecommunications industry, particularly during the current challenges for Mexican tower companies, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this potential shift."

In 2021, Emrit deployed tens of thousands of Helium hotspots to consumers and enterprises in North America and Europe, proving a business model of sharing cryptocurrency mining rewards for hosting ready-to-deploy blockchain solutions works. The C3ntro/ Versa partnership marks the first major commercial partnership in Latin America as Emrit aggressively expands the Helium IoT network in new markets.

Emrit CEO, Jiten Varu, commented, "Our consumer and enterprise hosts have earned tens of millions in cryptocurrency rewards over the last year, for simply providing a steady internet connection and electricity equivalent to a 5-watt lightbulb. As we look to hyperscale our business, partnerships with C3ntro will significantly speed the adoption of Web3 applications, and we're delighted to welcome exceptional executives like Harumi and Ryan to help us accelerate this growth."

Harumi joins Emrit from Celsius Network, where she most recently served as a Chief Financial and Investment Officer. Her initial focus will include overseeing the finance department and investor relations initiatives. Her expertise includes leading companies on a growth trajectory from a strategic, operational, and financial perspective from an array of fintech categories including, artificial intelligence, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and cybersecurity. Having started in the investment banking industry, she held several leadership positions at both finance and fintech companies.

Ryan joins Emrit from OKdo where he served as a Vice President of Commercial. He has strategically led the commercial and global sales teams of several businesses including startups and IoT solutions. He has wide industry experience from Oil & Gas to Power Generation, IoT/M2M, telecommunications, logistics and medical equipment industries. During his previous stints, he worked with Carnegie Technologies, SIGFOX, GE, and with the US Army as a Captain.

About Emrit, Inc.

Emrit Inc. has pioneered the new category of distributed blockchain infrastructure, sharing cryptocurrency rewards with a global community of consumers and businesses. Established in 2018, Emrit provides customers out-of-the box Web3 applications, allowing them to earn a share of cryptocurrency rewards in exchange for a steady internet connection and a small amount of electricity. Emrit makes it easy for anyone to earn cryptocurrency, expanding access to Web3 opportunities so the entire community can benefit. With fully integrated ready-to-deploy blockchain solutions for both consumers and enterprises, Emrit is committed to making a decentralized web a reality. To learn more, please visit Emrit or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About C3ntro

We are an international carrier with 25 years of unparalleled experience supplying Voice, SMS, Data & Fiber services to carriers around the world. C3NTRO Telecom is the operator of choice for advanced international Voice and Data connectivity backed by our reliable, state-of-the-art global network, with more than 300 direct interconnections and in-country partners worldwide. As a licensed Local operator in Mexico e also provide integrated solutions for Mexican enterprises & multinational organizations, which include: UCaaS, SMS Integration, DID's, Videoconference, Microsoft enterprise solutions and Cloud Contact Center services, Digital Signage, Security, and SDN networks.

SOURCE Emrit