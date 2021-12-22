Schools use STOPit Solutions to Keep their Students Safe STOPit Solutions Delivers Comprehensive Safety Technologies, 24/7 Incident Monitoring and Mental Health and Wellness Curriculum for School Communities

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STOPit Solutions, a pioneer in safety and wellness solutions that create healthier places to learn, work, and live today announced expansion of its Anonymous Reporting Solution (ARS) to help with student wellness and safety. STOPit's ARS allows students and staff to anonymously report safety, misconduct, or concerns to help others and connect with trained Crisis Counselors from the Crisis Text Line™ to help themselves.

Comprehensive safety solutions such as STOPit's ARS that include technology and training for the entire school community can prevent, detect, and contain risk. At-risk students are identified so they can get the help they need, and when a student is on a pathway to violence, intervention can save lives. ARS can help:

Prevent : Foster students' personal growth, resilience, and protection of themselves and others. Train your students in social and emotional learning, instill a safety mindset, and provide trauma-informed care knowledge.

Detect: Train internal and external members of your school community to review and assess the level of risk an individual may be to themselves or others—then develop a plan to protect the individual and possible targets.

Contain: Save lives by leveraging an alert system that instantly informs and requests help from staff and/or 911 for any emergency or non-emergency issue. Enable faster responses, more effective actions, and better outcomes when time is of the essence.

"Safe, healthy schools are where kids thrive academically and socially. In fact, school safety is linked to improved student and school outcomes, including school-wide test scores, graduation rates, and attendance rates. When students feel safe, they can focus on learning and achieving academically as well as socially," said Parkhill Mays, CEO of STOPit Solutions. "When schools invest in our ARS, it gives students and school staff the ability to quickly gather, disseminate, and respond to information about an evolving and potentially harmful event that can get at-risk students the help they need."

K-12 schools are responsible for ensuring a safe learning environment that promotes the physical, social, and emotional well-being of all students, teachers, and staff. It is critical to be aware of and take the necessary steps to prevent and address the range of issues that may harm individuals, groups, or the school community as a whole. STOPit's ARS enables a community to work together to help at-risk students and create a safe and healthy school environment.

About STOPit Solutions: STOPit Solutions is the leading provider of safety & wellness solutions that help protect the physical, social, and emotional well-being of millions of students, employees, and citizens across 8 countries. We achieve this by providing over 7,500 schools, workplaces, and communities award-winning technology-based solutions that help intervene on safety and well-being concerns, respond and mitigate critical incidents, and educate individuals on personal safety & wellness. As a result, we have been able to save and change the lives of millions while creating safer, healthier places to learn, work, and live. Visit stopitsolutions.com to learn more.

