Skanska builds pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Woburn, Massachusetts, USA, for USD 125M, about SEK 1.1 billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Continuus Pharmaceuticals to build a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Woburn, Massachusetts, USA. The contract is worth USD 125M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2021.

The contract includes the renovation and building of a new 50,000 square foot (about 4,500 square meter) cGMP manufacturing facility in an existing shell space. The new facility will produce both dry active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished drug products (DP) in both sterile injectable and tablet forms. The facility is being developed to produce three critical care medicines and one additional key drug with flexibility for future growth.

The contract also includes extensive supporting utility equipment and a new third-floor penthouse and utility structure. The existing roof will be raised to allow for additional equipment support areas and API manufacturing heights, as well as a new dunnage system installed over the existing roof, which will support the modular air handling unit penthouse.

Construction activities for the project began in October 2021 and are scheduled for completion in Q2 2022.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and project development companies in the U.S., specialized in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 66 billion in 2020 and had about 7,600 employees in its operations.

