BBT.live has been selected by Cellcom for SD-WAN services

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT.live, which developed a market leading SD-WAN-based SASE solution, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Cellcom, one of Israel's leading telecommunications service providers. Cellcom will launch a SD-WAN cloud-based secured connectivity service designated to the growing SMB/SME market in Israel.

BBT.live's solution, built for service providers and optimized to meet SMB/SME needs, enable the delivery of enterprise-grade secured connectivity service based on the underlay of public mobile and broadband networks. BBT.live's software disaggregation technology allows network operators to mix and match diverse hardware under a single operating system, reducing the time and effort required to plan, deploy and operate the SD-WAN-based SASE cloud infrastructure. By creating a flexible consumption model for xSPs and network operations, operational efficiency is thus streamlined across the entire infrastructure on any hardware (cloud and edge units) ensuring an open and reliable experience for faster innovation in the cloud. BBT.live's unique SD-Flat network technology flattens the customer WAN and LAN networks providing a single pane of glass and user-friendly centralized network orchestration.

"We are excited to cooperate with Cellcom in order to launch a secured connectivity service in the highly competitive Israeli market. Cellcom plans to address the big and growing SMB/SME market and support their clients in the digital transformation journey. BBT.live's cloud first solution fits the market shift from on-premises to cloud infrastructure," said Moshe Levinson, BBT.live founder & CEO.

About Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its cellular subscribers with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular and data services and other value-added services in the areas of mobile office, data protection etc. And for the business sector Cellcom also provides transmission infrastructure and internet services, cloud managed services, telephony for business, data centers and cyber security, networking and system turnkey solutions based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The company operates advanced networks enabling high speed broadband and advanced multimedia services. Cellcom Israel offers nationwide customer service including telephone customer service, retail stores, and service and sale centers. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel.

For additional information please visit the company's website

http://investors.cellcom.co.il

About BBT.live

BBT.live, founded in 2020, provides a cloud-native SD-WAN-based SASE solution that combines enterprise-grade networking with network security and visibility into a single solution. BBT.live's offering is specifically designed for service providers, allowing them to provide their SME clients with a cost-effective holistic solution that is easily deployed and managed.

For more information, visit www.bbt.live

Company Contact:

Ehud (Udi) Bejerano

VP Global Sales

Ehud.bejerano@bbt.live

Tel: +972-50-655-1331

View original content:

SOURCE BBT.live