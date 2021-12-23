Mingzhu Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited ("MingZhu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YGMZ), an elite provider of logistics and transportation services to businesses, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Mr. Jinlong, CEO of MingZhu, commented, "We ended the first half of 2021 in a stronger financial position, with 8.2% year over year revenue growth, a 15% improvement in gross profit, and a 24% improvement in operating income. We have been successfully executing on multiple fronts, while continuing to navigate the challenged COVID-19 environment. Of note, we have shuttered our Xinjiang operation and shifted to an asset-light strategy."
Mr. Jinlong, CEO of MingZhu, continued, "We continue to make significant progress in our business diversification strategy, including recent announcements of non-binding memorandums of understanding with Damo Electric Truck, and Xinjiang Feipeng Logistics Co. Ltd., and a major cooperation agreement with China Merchants Logistics Group Urumqi Limited. We are actively evaluating market opportunities that can serve as natural extensions of our business and be totally additive from both a revenue and profitability standpoint. A great example of this is the recent announcement of our expansion into the commercial liquor distribution market given its compelling synergies and adjacency to our existing business. Taken together, we are optimistic in our outlook and excited about the opportunities in front of us, as we focus on unlocking additional value for the company and shareholders."
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased by $0.7 million, or 8.2%, to $9.6 million from $8.9 million for the same period of last year. This increase was mainly attributable to growth of the Company's subcontracting business.
Gross profit increased by $0.2 million, or 15.0%, to $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $1.2 million for the same period of last year. Gross margin increased by 0.8 percentage points to 14.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from 13.5% for the same period of last year. The gross margin increase was primarily due to an improvement in the profitability of the Company's self-owned vehicle business.
General and administrative expenses increased by $352,270, or 61.0%, to $932,409 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $579,139 for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase of professional fees. Provision for doubtful accounts decreased by $261,702, or 100%, to $nil for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $261,702 for the same period of last year. The collection of accounts receivables was back to normal, and the Company did not record any provision for doubtful accounts for the first half of 2021. Total operating expenses increased by $0.6 million, or 7.6%, to $9.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $8.6 million for the same period of last year.
Operating income increased by $74,926, or 24.0%, to $386,940 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $312,014 for the same period of last year. Operating margin was 4.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.5% for the same period of last year. Net loss for the first six months ended June 30, 2021, was $355,744, as compared to net income of $106,698 for the same period of last year.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had a balance of cash and restricted cash of $14.2 million compared to $11.6 million at December 31, 2020. Accounts receivable were $2.5 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $5.3 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease of accounts receivable was due to the improvement of collection from large customers. The balance of prepayment to suppliers totaled $6.0 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $1.1 million as of December 31, 2020, reflecting increased demands from the Company's subcontractors. Total working capital was $31.6 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $17.7 million at December 31, 2020.
Net cash used in operating activities was $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.5 million for the same period of last year. This was primarily due to the increase in payment in advance to suppliers. Net cash used in investing activities was $57,204 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $136,964 for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $7,653,904 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net cash used in by financing activities of $1.2 million for the same period of last year. This was primarily due to the proceeds from public offerings and the bank borrowings.
MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
As of
As of
USD
USD
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash
$
4,693,923
$
2,105,625
Restricted cash
9,500,000
9,500,000
Financial assets held for trading
77,440
-
Accounts receivable, net
2,506,448
5,343,716
Operating supplies
81,453
-
Prepayments
6,048,877
1,059,335
Other receivables
17,412,942
11,448,022
Amount due from related parties
1,503,948
741,340
Total Current Assets
41,825,031
30,198,038
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
2,884,414
3,448,109
OTHER ASSETS
Deferred tax assets
-
31,852
Deposits
269,303
261,992
Total other assets
269,303
293,844
Total assets
$
44,978,748
$
33,939,991
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Short-term bank borrowings
$
5,761,546
$
6,551,724
Accounts payable
652,191
1,415,591
Other payables and accrued liabilities
2,295,515
531,120
Amount due to related parties
144,496
993,846
Tax payable
1,172,496
2,722,409
Current portion of capital lease and financing obligations
65,191
51,135
Current maturities of loans from other financial institutions
183,285
235,487
Total current liabilities
10,274,720
12,501,312
OTHER LIABILITIES
Long-term loans from other financial institutions
31,531
136,400
Long-term portion of capital lease and financing obligations
85,780
27,989
Total other liabilities
117,311
164,389
Total liabilities
10,392,031
12,665,701
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary shares: $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 15,687,375 and 12,354,040
15,687
12,354
Share subscription receivables
(847,086)
(847,086)
Additional paid-in capital
27,883,950
13,824,820
Statutory reserves
910,093
877,886
Retained earnings
6,517,767
6,905,718
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
106,306
500,598
Total shareholders' equity
34,586,717
21,274,290
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
44,978,748
$
33,939,991
- Giving retroactive effect to the re-denomination and nominal issuance of shares effected on February 12, 2020, and the surrender and cancellation of shares effected on May 21, 2020.
MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
USD
USD
REVENUES
$
9,602,080
$
8,872,972
COSTS AND EXPENSES
Transportation costs
8,229,288
7,678,741
General and administrative expenses
932,409
579,139
Provision for doubtful accounts
-
261,702
Sales and marketing expenses
53,443
41,376
Total costs and expenses
9,215,140
8,560,958
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
386,940
312,014
OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME
Interest expenses
(235,268)
(210,887)
Other expenses
(657,745)
-
Other income
191,048
109,623
Total other expenses, net
(701,965)
(101,264)
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(315,025)
210,750
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
40,719
104,052
NET INCOME
(355,744)
106,698
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(394,292)
(62,324)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
(750,036)
$
44,374
Weighted average shares used in computation:
Basic*
14,387,374
9,000,000
Diluted*
15,985,367
9,000,000
(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC*
$
(0.02)
$
0.01
(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED*
$
(0.02)
$
0.01
- Giving retroactive effect to the re-denomination and nominal issuance of shares effected on February 12, 2020, and the surrender and cancellation of shares effected on May 21, 2020.
MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
Retained Earnings
Shares*
Amount
Share
Additional
Statutory
Unrestricted
Accumulated Other Comprehensive
Total
USD
USD
USD
USD
USD
USD
USD
BALANCE, December 31, 2020
12,354,040
$
12,354
$
(847,086)
$
13,824,820
$
877,886
$
6,905,718
$
500,598
$
21,274,290
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
(355,744)
-
(355,744)
Foreign currency
-
-
-
-
-
-
(394,292)
(394,292)
Appropriation to statutory
-
-
-
-
32,207
(32,207)
-
-
Issuance of shares through public offering
3,333,335
3,333
-
14,059,130
-
-
-
14,062,463
BALANCE,
15,687,375
$
15,687
$
(847,086)
$
27,883,950
$
910,093
$
6,517,767
$
106,306
$
34,586,717
MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the Six Months
2021
2020
USD
USD
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(355,744)
$
106,698
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
(Gain) Loss on disposals of equipment
(5,532)
2,721
Provision for doubtful accounts
-
263,003
Amortization of deferred financing fees
57,199
34,911
Depreciation for property and equipment
747,316
835,463
Deferred income tax expenses
32,122
(76,596)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
3,051,083
4,306,728
Operating supplies
(81,282)
-
Prepayments
(9,370,842)
(517,693)
Other receivables
(5,888,995)
(3,243,964)
Deposits
(4,031)
(3,709)
Accounts payable
(776,760)
(75,447)
Other payables and accrued liabilities
9,129,748
(366,206)
Tax payables
(1,558,220)
217,752
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(5,023,938)
1,483,661
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of equipment
(57,204)
(136,964)
Net cash used by investing activities
(57,204)
(136,964)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings
4,327,532
796,337
Repayment of short-term bank borrowings
(5,185,311)
(1,172,663)
Repayment of long-term bank borrowings
-
(85,322)
Repayments of loans from other financial institutions
-
(8,871)
Repayments of obligations under capital leases
(236,116)
(852,718)
Amounts advanced from related parties
4,158,734
5,195,613
Repayments to related parties
(13,885,698)
(5,083,005)
Proceeds from public offerings
18,474,763
-
Net cash provided by (used in) in financing activities
7,653,904
(1,210,629)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash
15,536
(6,310)
Net increase in cash and restricted cash
2,588,298
129,758
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of the period
11,605,625
223,507
Cash and restricted cash at end of the period
$
14,193,923
$
353,265
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
200,435
$
154,324
Income tax paid
$
990,349
$
74,889
Supplemental non-cash investing and financing information:
Non-cash capital leases to acquire revenue equipment
$
(118,883)
$
(23,649)
Uncollected receivable from disposal of revenue equipment
$
9,221
$
-
Professional fees paid by related parties
-
143,862
Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets:
Cash
$
4,693,923
$
353,265
Restricted cash
9,500,000
-
Total cash
$
14,193,923
$
353,265
