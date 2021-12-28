Jeremiah's Italian Ice Continues to Dominate the QSR Dessert Space Throughout 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah's Italian Ice – the hottest brand in the frozen dessert category – continues its unprecedented growth as 2021 comes to a close. The brand is celebrating the opening of 28 new locations and operates in 6 states including, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, and North Carolina. The franchise has increased its footprint 172% since the brand started franchising in 2019.

In addition, Jeremiah's Italian Ice was listed on QSR Magazine's 2021 40/40 List as one America's hottest fast casual restaurant concepts and its founder, Jeremy Litwack was recognized by Nation's Restaurant News as one of the most influential restaurant CEOs as part of its 2021 Reader's Picks. Julianna Voyles, Director of Training and Operational Growth, also named by QSR Magazine as one of 28 Young Leaders to Watch. But the achievements do not stop there, Jeremiah's also celebrated its 25th anniversary in August of 2021, as well as, opening its 50th location. Lastly, Jeremiah's Italian Ice was listed as a #3 ranking as a top food franchise in 2021 by Entrepreneur Magazine and its inclusion in Entrepreneur's Top New Franchise List of 2021.

"The resiliency of the Jeremiah's concept has been clear throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which has positioned us for even further growth in 2022," stated Nicole DiPietro, Vice President of Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "Our continued success has attracted a lot of new franchise partners, and we are eager to build on the momentum we built in 2021 and share our delicious Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream with new communities across the country."

Another new addition to the Jeremiah's franchise system, was the Leap Academy, which is a brand-new Training and Development Center. At LEAP Academy, the paramount focus is to lead through the brand's Core Values, Vision, and Mission that unite the company. Employees will learn the art of making the perfectly layered Gelati and master the skills needed to operate a Jeremiah's franchise. At LEAP Academy, Store Managers, Franchise Owners, and high-potential Frog Squad Members, can also expect to perfect the Jeremiah's Chill Chat, Launch Pad, GX360, and much more.

"As I look back on the last 25 years, I can honestly say I am humbled to be where we are today. This all started out as a high school dream and watching it come to fruition has been truly extraordinary," said Litwack. "I'm so grateful to have had such an incredible opportunity to give back to these communities, but without our customers and franchisees none of this would have been possible."

Jeremiah's is showing no signs of slowing down, awarding 225+ franchise units across more than 90 franchise groups since its launch in 2019 and projecting an additional 45 units open by year's end 2022. Additionally, the brand is looking forward to continuing expanding its presence into new markets, with additional franchise agreements awarded in South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Nevada and Colorado.

"We knew that the concept was poised for growth when we first started working with Jeremiah's," stated Cameron Cummins, Co-Founder of Pivotal Growth Partners and Chief Development Officer for Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "I've been involved in franchising for nearly 25 years, and I have never seen pent up demand resulting in growth like this before. We are proud of our team for all the hard work they have contributed and are eager to share Jeremiah's delicious frozen treats with communities in new markets across the country."

To help guide the brand's rapid expansion, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – an experienced team of franchise veterans who've led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth.

Each Jeremiah's location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as creamy Soft Ice Cream. A synthesis of these two core products, the Jeremiah's Gelati is the showcase of the menu with layers of Italian Ice and homemade Soft Ice Cream, offering nearly limitless flavor combinations. Jeremiah's franchisees are embedded in the local community and are crucial to helping keep communities smiling through tough times. Jeremiah's wants to continue to expand its footprint so people across America can taste how amazing their treats are and to help local entrepreneurs make their dreams come true.

To learn more about the Jeremiah's Italian Ice franchise opportunity, please visit: www.jeremiahsfranchise.com/

About Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 60 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand's rapid expansion, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who've led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit https://jeremiahsfranchise.com/

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world's largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a "Results Focused" Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com.

