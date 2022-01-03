Fan Favorite Sumo Citrus® Season Begins With Expanded Distribution and New Bags

The Once Little-Known Oversized Mandarin Kicks Off Its Biggest Season Ever With Convenient New Bags And Increased Retail Distribution Into Target And Meijer Stores

DINUBA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week officially kicks off the enormously delicious Sumo Citru s season as the popular fruit bursts into even more produce aisles for 2022! Added distribution into new Target locations and all Meijer stores continue to launch Sumo Citrus into the mainstream as it aims to become the most exciting thing found in the produce aisles nationwide. The beloved mandarin brand has also introduced new 2lb and 3lb bags to deliver the fruit in a more convenient sharing format for families, sporting events, and workplace snacking. Stock up quickly, the secret is out about the 'world's most loved fruit' and Sumo Citrus season only lasts from January through April.

"Once someone tries Sumo Citrus for the first time it's easy to see the reason for such a loyal following," said Ron Steele, Vice President of Sales for Sumo Citrus. "Our goal for this season is to increase opportunities for first-timers with more store locations and the new bags so more consumers will get the chance to experience the highly regarded taste of Sumo Citrus."

A little weird, yet enormously delicious - Sumo Citrus is cared for and harvested by select California growers whose expertise and attention has helped make the fruit a seasonal favorite, celebrated for its enormous size and incredibly sweet taste. The fruit is hard to miss in stores due to its bumpy, easy-to-peel skin and unique top knot. Underneath its exterior is an oversized mandarin delight unmatched in sweetness and texture. The resulting experience is seedless, no-mess, and makes for a simply perfect, healthy snack. Just one Sumo Citrus has you covered with 163% of your recommended daily amount of Vitamin C along with 3g of dietary fiber. With health at top of mind this winter, Sumo Citrus is one of the most delicious ways to boost your immune system.

"Last season proved that consumers are prioritizing their health and increasingly they're turning to fresh, tasty fruits as a way to improve their diets and help boost their immune systems," said Scott Owens, General Manager for Sumo Citrus. "This season we're excited to bring Sumo Citrus into these new store locations so more people can start the year off right with some of the biggest, sweetest citrus available".

Sumo Citrus will be available in stores until the end of April. For more information visit SumoCitrus.com and be sure to follow Sumo Citrus on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Let the sweetest time of the year begin!

Sumo Citrus is one of the world's largest and sweetest mandarins, celebrated for its incredible taste and distinct looks. Originally from Japan, Sumo Citrus has made its way to the US to be grown by dedicated growers who pamper the fruit every year and make sure that each Sumo Citrus meets the highest standards. Compared to standard oranges, the legendary Sumo Citrus is the ultimate citrus experience. They are easy to peel, seedless, super-sweet, juicy and make for a perfect no-mess snack. Available nationwide annually January to April. #HealthyObsession #EnormouslyDelicious #SweetestObsession

