Flexpoint Ford Names Chris Ackerman Managing Partner

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpoint Ford ("Flexpoint"), a private equity investment firm specializing in the financial services and healthcare industries, announced the appointment of Chris Ackerman as Managing Partner of the firm, effective immediately.

Don Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Flexpoint, said, "In addition to developing an exceptional investment track record during his long tenure at Flexpoint, Chris has displayed outstanding leadership over the last several years. As I continue in my role as Chief Executive Officer, this promotion demonstrates the broadening of Flexpoint's senior leadership team. I am proud of the exceptional culture we have established, and am more excited about the future of Flexpoint than I have ever been. I look forward to having Chris help me lead Flexpoint."

Mr. Ackerman joined Flexpoint in 2005 as a Vice President and was named Managing Director in 2014. In addition to his role as Managing Partner, Chris will continue to focus on investment opportunities in the financial services sector. He currently serves on the Boards of several Flexpoint portfolio companies, including Alera Group, GeoVera Insurance, Purchasing Power, TigerRisk Partners and Vale Insurance. Prior to joining Flexpoint, he was an Executive Director in the Investment Banking Division of Morgan Stanley. He earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a B.A. in Mathematical Economics from Colgate University.

Mr. Ackerman said, "I am truly honored to serve in this new role at Flexpoint. Since joining the team in 2005, we have grown from investing a $225 million first fund, into a firm with $5.5 billion of assets under management. I am proud that we have been able to do this while maintaining a strong culture that is rooted in collaboration, entrepreneurship, and, most importantly, a "limited partner first" mentality. The firm's employees and investors have benefited greatly from Don's vision and leadership over the past 16 years, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as Managing Partner."

About Flexpoint Ford, LLC

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm with offices in Chicago and New York that has approximately $5.5 billion of assets under management and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments across a broad range of investment sizes, structures and asset classes. For more information about Flexpoint Ford, please visit www.flexpointford.com.

Media Contact:

Hallie Erlich

Prosek Partners

646-818-9094

pro-flexpointford@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE Flexpoint Ford