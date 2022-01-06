JORDAN'S WAY FOUNDER TO PULL 3,400-POUND CAR FOR 24 HOURS FOR ANIMAL WELFARE AWARENESS AS 500 SHELTERS NATIONWIDE LIVESTREAM THE EVENT The Guinness World Record Attempt Will Take Place on 'Adopt a Shelter Pet Day' on April 30

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30, 2022, over 500 animal shelters and rescues across the country will simultaneously livestream a Guinness World Record attempt designed to bring awareness to their organizations. Fittingly, on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, bodybuilder Kris Rotonda, founder of rescue movement Jordan's Way, will pull for the shelter animals – literally. Rotonda will tug along a 3,400-pound limited-edition Marvel Hyundai Kona for 24 hours in order to bring eyes – and one million subscribers – to the nonprofit's new monthly digital magazine, Jordan's Way Home, which shines a light on hard-to-place rescue animals and the people who love them.

Jordan's Way on tour.

Since last January, Jordan's Way, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, has visited hundreds of animal shelters and rescues across the U.S., helping to raise nearly $3 million through four-hour livestreamed telethon-style fundraisers. The fun-filled events draw donations through entertaining challenges and allow often overlooked animals to get much-needed exposure. On April 30, these hundreds of shelters and rescues will livestream the car pull to generate even more heightened awareness. Rotonda's past physical challenges have drawn attention from national outlets including the Hallmark Channel and The DoDo.

"My goal is to increase our magazine readership high enough to secure a spot on newsstands across the nation so we can do even more to help these overlooked animals find homes quickly," Rotonda explained. "Through fundraisers, a large social media following, and now Jordan's Way Home Magazine, Jordan's Way has helped over 80,000 rescue animals find forever homes to date and we look forward to helping many more to come."

Named after his since-passed rescue German Shepherd mix, Rotonda formed Jordan's Way to honor her life, long spent being overlooked inside a shelter.

"No animal should have to spend their life in a shelter, and I'm passionate to highlight and support the many organizations who work relentlessly to ensure these pets find loving homes despite their age, breed, or health issues," said Rotonda. "I want to combine my passion and my strength to draw attention to amazing people and animals."

For more information on Jordan's Way and to read the latest issue of the magazine, visit www.jordanswaytour.com.

