Rush Bowls Starts the New Year Off Strong by Entering Three Markets Pioneer in blended fruit and veggie bowls kicks off 2022 with three new locations in the Southeast

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Bowls - a fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl – continues its rapid national expansion by announcing three locations in new markets that are expected to open in early 2022. These new additions are located in Alabama, Florida, and Louisiana and will work towards the brand's goal of making quick and healthy meals more accessible across the country. The new Rush Bowls locations will be making their debut in:

113 20 th Street S, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

12450 Tamiami Trail E #106, Naples, Florida 34113

800 Metairie Road, Metairie, Louisiana 70005

"People in Birmingham, Naples, and New Orleans are wanting a healthy, on-the-go food option," said Andrew Pudalov, Founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. "There is nothing like Rush Bowls in these cities, so we are thrilled to introduce these markets to a side of health and wellness that they haven't seen or tasted before."

Rush Bowls offers its guests a wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies. An industry pioneer in the genesis of healthy food bowls, the brand's bowl creations provide guests with the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and a choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Rush Bowls can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

"We have seen an increased demand for our bowls, smoothies, and other products as the health and wellness category grows and it's clear that our willingness to meet every customer's dietary needs is appreciated," said Nicole McCray, Senior Vice President of Rush Bowls. "We are confident that our proven business model and mission to provide more people with healthy food options will perform well in Birmingham, Naples, and New Orleans, and we can't wait to officially open all three locations."

Rush Bowls' success and growth earned the brand the top spot on the Restaurant Business Buzzworthy Brand list. The franchise saw a three-year average sales growth of 99.2% and unit growth of 117.8% during the period. In 2020, Rush Bowls also earned a spot on QSR's 40/40 List for 2021: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, which recognized fast-casual concepts poised for growth in the new normal and beyond. Looking ahead, Rush Bowls plans on opening new locations across the United States. The brand is looking to further expand throughout Minnesota, Indiana, Texas, Connecticut, Washington, Florida, California and Idaho.

About Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004 when founder, Andrew Pudalov, a Wall Street executive, decided to leave New York's financial scene to pursue his dream of creating a healthy, fast-casual restaurant that fueled people's lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes. As a result, Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado, offering meals crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, topped with organic granola and honey, and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Franchising since 2016, Rush Bowls currently has 35 restaurants open and operating in 19 states with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development with expansion to 23+ states. For more information on Rush Bowls', visit www.rushbowls.com, and for more information on the brand's franchise opportunity, visit https://rushbowls.com/franchise

