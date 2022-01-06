TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES MULTI-MILLION ACQUISITION

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, today announced the recent purchase of three industrial properties totaling 610,120 square feet.

The three buildings, located in Auburn Hills, MI, Westland, MI and Jackson, TN, house operations of US Farathane, a leading designer and manufacturer of highly-engineered plastic-fabricated parts primarily for the automotive industry.

"This deal represents a real win-win for our investors and for US Farathane" Dan Andrews, Tempus Realty Partners CEO, said. "We're pleased to add these high-quality facilities to our portfolio."

The three properties purchased in December capped an impressive 2021 for Tempus as they acquired 19 buildings totaling 2,180,293 square feet for a combined purchase price of $184,800,640.

ABOUT TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS

Tempus Realty Partners is an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. The General Partners of Tempus include Dan Andrews, Kevin Huchingson, Mark Saviers and Isaac Smith.

