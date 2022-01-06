USAA Names Top Female Technology Executive as New Chief Information Officer

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA announced today the appointments of two top industry experts who will help lead the association's technology transformation. Amala Duggirala has joined the company as executive vice president and enterprise chief information officer (ECIO). She will be a member of USAA's executive council, reporting to the CEO. Duggirala will lead a team of 6,000 professionals spanning technology, data, security and third-party management. Jason Witty also joined the company as senior vice president and chief security officer (CSO). He will report to Duggirala.

"Amala is one of the leading strategists in technology, and we are thrilled to leverage her industry expertise and passion for developing people to lead USAA's technology transformation," said President and CEO Wayne Peacock. "Her enthusiasm and innovative spirit are the perfect match for USAA as we continue to build innovative products and services for our members and teammates into our second century."

Duggirala is joining USAA after nearly five years at Regions Bank, where she served as chief operations and technology officer. Prior to that, she led technology and product transformations in the fin-tech and telecom industries at companies including Kabbage, ACI Worldwide and British Telecommunications. Duggirala was recently named to Forbes' inaugural 'CIO Next 2021' list which highlights top technology executives who are redefining the role of CIO and driving game-changing innovation. Duggirala will lead USAA's technology transformation and position the association for a strong second century.

"I've admired USAA for its accomplishments in technology throughout my career, and I look forward to maintaining its reputation as a technology and innovation leader in the financial services industry," said Duggirala. "It's my honor to serve the military community as well as our 37,000 employees worldwide."

Witty is an award-winning senior executive and certified Information Systems Security Management Professional (ISSMP) with more than 28 years of experience in information risk management. He was named to the 2021 CSO Hall of Fame and was recently awarded the ISE® North America "Executive of the Year" and ISE® Central "People's Choice" Award. He will be accountable for information security, privacy, physical security, operational resiliency, crisis management and corporate investigations across the company.

"I am excited and honored to join the USAA team," said Witty. "Growing up the son of an Army officer, I understand the needs of military families. USAA's unique mission of serving the military community is a tremendous responsibility that I take seriously and look forward to fulfilling."

Prior to his current role, Witty was the CIO of cybersecurity & technology controls and global chief information security officer (CISO) at J.P. Morgan Chase. There, he had responsibility for the firm's cybersecurity, technology controls and technology resiliency programs. He led a team of approximately 3,300 people operating in 23 countries and nearly 50 cities driving transformative change across the company. Prior to J.P. Morgan Chase Witty also held leadership roles at U.S. Bancorp and Bank of America.

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 37,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

