White Spot Hospitality Selects Jolt for Operation Management

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Spot Hospitality based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada has selected Jolt Software, the leader in digital food safety and operations execution software, for checklists, labels, and temperature sensors for its Full-Service Locations.

Founded in 1928, White Spot is Canada's longest-running restaurant chain, with both Quick-Service and Full-Service restaurants located in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Hong Kong. White Spot needed a digital solution for checklists, labels, and temperature sensors to cut down on the time it took to do food safety checks and eliminate the need for storing paper checklists in storage bins.

"Jolt has enabled us to be more efficient and create accountability and confidence within our Management and Team Member base," stated Bill Senghera, Business Consultant & Risk Manager at White Spot. "One of the most important criteria for us was that we wanted a partner, not a vendor, as we digitized some of our operational processes and that's what Jolt is. They are our partner, and you can't put a price on that."

"We are honored to have been selected as the operations management platform for White Spot, a legendary ninety-three-year-old brand. They are a fantastic organization to work with, and we look forward to a very long relationship" stated Jeff Pinc, SVP of Sales & Marketing at Jolt.

About Jolt Software

Jolt is operations execution software available on smartphones and tablets that helps restaurants and other deskless businesses achieve team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boost employee performance. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Jolt Software was founded in 2014 by current CEO, Josh Bird. To learn more, visit www.jolt.com .

About White Spot Hospitality

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, White Spot is Canada's longest-running restaurant chain. Founded in 1928, the 93-year-young chain, serves more than 17 million guests annually at 130 White Spot and Triple O's (their premium quick service restaurant brand). White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. To learn more, visit www.whitespot.ca

