Envoy Solutions Propels into the New Year with Weiss Bros. Acquisition

GLENVIEW, Ill., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today the acquisition of Weiss Bros., based in Hagerstown, Maryland. The locally owned and independently operated distributor provides high-quality janitorial & safety products, foodservice disposables, industrial packaging, paper supplies, and maintenance equipment. Weiss Bros. develops innovative solutions to create healthier environments for a wide range of markets, from restaurants and hospitality to education and healthcare. This merger marks Envoy Solutions' eighth acquisition since August, as it rapidly expands its national platform. This new partnership will advance Envoy Solutions' vision of making buildings cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive every day.

"I'm excited to ring in the New Year by adding to our growing family of brands with Michael Weiss and his great team," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "I can't wait to start working with Weiss Bros., a company that shares our customer-first approach and offers the highest quality products in the business."

Weiss Bros., founded in 1938, continued to evolve and expand its business model over more than 80 years. The company saw significant growth in the 1990s when it expanded its wholesale business into a larger facility. By joining Envoy Solutions, Weiss Bros. will be able to reach new customers like never before.

"We are excited to join the Envoy Solutions family," said Michael Weiss, President of Weiss Bros. "Partnering with a national distribution leader will provide countless new possibilities for our clients and new growth opportunities for our team. The culture and values at Envoy Solutions align with Weiss Bros., and we are excited to partner with the leading distributors under their umbrella."

About Envoy Solutions:

Envoy Solutions, the nation's premier specialty distribution platform, is helping businesses thrive through a multi-faceted approach to make buildings cleaner and people safer every day.

Our wide array of essential products, including sanitary supply, packaging solutions, and foodservice disposables, are improving the quality of life at schools, hospitals, offices, and other institutions.

Based in Glenview, Ill., Envoy Solutions is the parent company of North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, Southeastern Paper Group, Daycon, North Woods, PJP, Johnston, Next-Gen, Swish White River, Valley Janitor Supply Company, and NVISION. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com.

About Weiss Bros.:

Based in Hagerstown, Maryland, Weiss Bros. provides janitorial & safety products, foodservice disposables, industrial packaging, paper supplies, and maintenance equipment. We develop innovative solutions to help our partners reduce their exposure to risk, save time, and lower operating costs. For more information about Weiss Bros., please visit www.weissbros.com.

