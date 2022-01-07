Kitchen Magic 2021 Year in Review From Digital Advances to Industry Awards, a New Product Launch and Environmental Partnerships, Kitchen Magic Highlights a Noteworthy Year

NAZARETH, Pa., Jan. 7, 2022 -- Kitchen Magic, a leading Northeast kitchen design firm, reports a noteworthy year that spans new technical advances, industry awards, a signature product launch, and new partnerships.

Kitchen Magic, a leading Northeast kitchen design firm, reports a noteworthy year that spans new technical advances, industry awards, a signature product launch, and new partnerships. Read on for a rundown of the 2021 Kitchen Magic news highlights.

Newly available to clients of Kitchen Magic in 2021, the advanced digital Visualizer Tool brings homeowners a digital glimpse of remodeling ideas and layout before finalizing a new kitchen design. Users can choose a layout, color, and style simulation for their kitchen alongside a Kitchen Magic design consultant during a pre-project consultation or on their website. The advanced visualization technology enables customers and staff to configure, see, and experience design choices in a life-like, digital environment. As homeowners have spent more time in their homes and in their kitchens, kitchen design as we knew it has changed forever.

In March 2021 , Kitchen Magic earned "2021 Best of Houzz" for Design and Service. It is the tenth time the family-owned and operated firm was recognized by Houzz, a leading home renovation and design platform. Kitchen Magic, founded in 1979, stood out among more than 2.5 million active home building, remodeling, and design industry professionals.

In April, three Kitchen Magic design staff members earned advanced kitchen and bath industry certifications from the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA). Suzi Dia and Chuck Jones , serving New Jersey , and Mike Wharton , of Pennsylvania , attained Associate Kitchen and Bath Designer (AKBD) titles from NKBA.

January 2022 marks Kitchen Magic's six-month mark of their year-long partnership with the June 2021 until June 2022 . Right on target as of December 2021 , 4,400 trees have been donated. "The NFF partnership is significant in 2021-2022, due to wood shortages, supply chain problems, tariffs, and other hardships," notes Linda Fennessy , Public Relations Manager. Fennessy adds, less than one tree is required to reface a kitchen, which, over the course of a year saves thousands of trees". marks Kitchen Magic's six-month mark of their year-long partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF). "Reface. Replant. Rejoice," the tree-planting reforestation project promises five trees are planted for every kitchen remodeled by Kitchen Magic, accumulating a goal of 10,000 trees fromuntil. Right on target as of, 4,400 trees have been donated. "The NFF partnership is significant in 2021-2022, due to wood shortages, supply chain problems, tariffs, and other hardships," notes, Public Relations Manager. Fennessy adds, less than one tree is required to reface a kitchen, which, over the course of a year saves thousands of trees".

October 2021 and features beautiful hardware products of fresh designs and the finest materials. Final selections were made by JT Norman, Product & Design Innovation Lead at Kitchen Magic. Bronze and polished looks ranging from champagne bronze to flat black. A new Signature Hardware Collection was born when Kitchen Magic's product development experts collaborated with the design and manufacturing team at Amerock®. Inspired to meet the demand for the latest trends in kitchen design, the private label collection launchedand features beautiful hardware products of fresh designs and the finest materials. Final selections were made by JT Norman, Product & Design Innovation Lead at Kitchen Magic. Bronze and polished looks ranging from champagne bronze to flat black. Check out the 2022 knobs & pulls here.

Kitchen Magic launched its 2022 Trend Forecast, moving into a bustling new year expected for kitchen remodeling. According to the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University , elevated spending for residential remodeling projects will continue well into 2022. Unprecedented events and changes have spurred an exponential increase in the time homeowners spend at their homes and in their kitchens. Kitchen design and remodeling have changed forever.

"In 2022, homeowners will be looking to optimize space and service areas in the kitchen," says JT Norman, Product & Design Innovation Lead for Kitchen Magic. "Building up these functional areas sets the stage for a sleek and clean kitchen aesthetic". Check out the 2022 Kitchen Magic Design Trends Forecast.

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Using an exclusive cabinet refacing process, Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, DE, MA, NJ, NY, PA, and RI. Kitchen Magic is recognized by Qualified Remodeler as #1 in kitchen remodeling nationwide, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a Best of Houzz winner for design & service 10 times, and an honored 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

