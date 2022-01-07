Webster Bank Recognized as Top SBA Lender for New England Total loan volume more than doubled in 2021 as Webster supported small business owners through the pandemic

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Bank has once again been recognized as the top bank in New England by dollar volume for the 7(a) and 504 programs as recorded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in fiscal year 2021. In New England, Webster granted 246 SBA loans totaling more than $123 million. The bank's total loan volume more than doubled to $175 million in calendar year 2021 from $80 million in 2020.

Webster Bank Recognized as Top SBA Lender for New England

Webster also ranked among the Top 100 Most Active SBA 7(a) Lenders in the country for the 2021 fiscal year. Also, through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) it supported small business owners, protecting more than 110,000 jobs, as the bank approved more than 18,000 PPP loans totaling nearly $2 billion.

Webster also has been the Top SBA lender in its headquarters state of Connecticut for 15 of the last 16 years.

"As a preferred SBA lender, our team of bankers has the leadership, experience and deep understanding of SBA programs to enable us to best serve our small business owner customers," said Gregory Gould, senior vice president and manager of Government Guaranteed Lending, Webster Bank. "We understand the challenges that small business owners have faced due to the pandemic and work with them to find the right SBA lending opportunities to meet their needs."

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $35.4 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 130 banking centers and 254 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Media Contact:

Elaine K. Ficarra, 203-913-2716

eficarra@websterbank.com

Investor Contact:

Kristen Manginelli, 203-578-2307

kmanginelli@websterbank.com

(PRNewsfoto/Webster Bank)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Webster Bank