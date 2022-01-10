Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP Names Steven G. Mlenak Co-Chair of Redevelopment & Land Use Department

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP is pleased to announce that partner Steven G. Mlenak has been named Co-Chair of the firm's Redevelopment & Land Use Department effective January 1, 2022.

Steve G. MlenakGreenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP

Mr. Mlenak joins Robert S. Goldsmith in co-chairing the department, and comments on his new role: "I am incredibly honored to be named as Co-Chair and excited to serve alongside my friend and mentor Bob Goldsmith. The esteemed reputation of Greenbaum's real estate, redevelopment, and land use practices throughout the firm's 108-year history continues to humble me, and I hope to honor that legacy going forward by ensuring that we continue to provide quality, efficient and enthusiastic representation for our clients in this area of practice."

Mr. Goldsmith adds: "Steve is an exceptionally talented lawyer with superb judgment. He has been a valuable asset to our team from day one and is an integral part of the future of the firm. I am very pleased to join forces with him in meeting the needs of our redevelopment and land use clients."

Concentrating his practice in the areas of redevelopment, land use, zoning, and real estate development, Mr. Mlenak provides guidance from initial project concept through to construction, with expertise that encompasses mixed use, residential, industrial, commercial, office, retail and affordable housing development projects throughout New Jersey. He represents redevelopers, property owners and municipalities in all aspects of the redevelopment process, including incentives and tax abatements available at the state and federal levels.

Mr. Mlenak chairs the firm's Financial Incentives & Economic Development Practice Group and also maintains a strong practice in the niche area of community association law, providing guidance and general counseling to condominium and homeowners association clients. He currently serves as Redevelopment Counsel to the New Jersey Builders Association, as a Director and Legislative Committee Chair of the New Jersey State Bar Association's Land Use Law Section, and as a Director of the Community Associations Institute's New Jersey chapter.

Mr. Mlenak is based in the firm's Roseland office and can be reached at 732.476.2526 or smlenak@greenbaumlaw.com.

