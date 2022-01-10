InventHelp Presents Vehicle Roadway Safety System (JMC-2354)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching the news and witnessed a deadly crash," said the inventor from Flagstaff Ariz. "I thought of this idea to help prevent frequent car crashes and deaths from occurring."

He invented the patent-pending WRONG WAY DRIVER PREVENTION DEVICE to stop motorists from inadvertently traveling in the wrong direction on highway ramps. This system would have sounds and lights that would be triggered for daydreaming, drunk or distracted drivers. This invention would help drivers avoid major collisions that could result in serious vehicle damage, injuries and possible fatalities.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JMC-2354, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

