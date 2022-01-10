Landsea Homes Closes On 200 Homesites In Palm Bay, Florida

- Landsea Homes continues its highly successful Country Club Estates community, with a refined offering of homes for buyers with a variety of interests, lifestyles, and needs

PALM BAY, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on the land purchase for 200 additional homesites in Country Club Estates. This acquisition will become the fifth and final phase of the luxurious gated community in Palm Bay, Florida. This new phase at Country Club Estates is planned to include 154 detached single-family homes and 46 attached duplex single-family homes.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in the booming Florida market with the addition of this new phase at Country Club Estates," said Jed Lowry, Corporate Vice President, Florida and NYC Metro Divisions of Landsea Homes. "Our existing homes have been popular in this well-established community. This expansion allows us to provide the opportunity for even more homebuyers to purchase at the entry and move-up level, and enjoy the unique and luxurious lifestyle that Palm Bay offers along the 'Space Coast'."

The single-story family homes will come in a variety of exciting styles ranging from 1,800 square feet to 3,100 square feet, with options for two to four bedrooms and two or three-car garages. All homes will feature open floor plans with space to adapt to the owner's desires and lifestyles. Other features of the community are central lakes and a community park. Also unique are the 100-year-old oaks that were preserved throughout the community, giving it the natural feel of rural Florida.

All homes in phase five at Country Club Estates will be equipped with Landsea Homes' High Performance Home features, including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and high-touch customer service with an individualized training session. The homes will also contain the REME HALO® air purifier, a state-of-the-art product that mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles such as dust, dander, pollen and mold spores, killing up to 99% of bacteria, mold and viruses.

Country Club Estates is located in a serene, mature, and natural environment. With lakefront lots and oversized homesites in a gated development, residents enjoy an added sense of security and leisure. Surrounded by one-hundred-year-old oak trees and overlooking a central lake, the community park is the perfect place for outdoor enthusiasts.

Landsea Homes quickly sold out phases one through three at Country Club Estates, and is currently developing phase four, which consists of 68 homes. Site development for phase five is planned to commence in Q4 2022, followed by start of sales and home construction in early 2023.

Palm Bay is a growing city of about 120,000 people located in Brevard County along Florida's famed Space Coast south of Melbourne. In addition to providing all the amenities of a modern city, Palm Bay maintains its pristine beaches, rivers and waterways and access to countless acres of wildlife preserves, and bird and animal sanctuaries for which Florida is renowned.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA., that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provide homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element®." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

