Visby Medical to Present at the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visby Medical ™, a leading medical diagnostic company, today announced that it will make its debut appearance at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Visby Founder and CEO Adam de la Zerda, PhD, will present virtually on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET. During his presentation, de la Zerda will provide an overview of Visby's latest developments in hand-held PCR technology, key strategic priorities for 2022 and the future of diagnostics in the age of telemedicine.

The live presentation will be streamed through the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference portal, and a recording of the presentation will be available after the event.

About Visby Medical™

Visby Medical is a diagnostics company that is transforming the order of diagnosis and treatment for infectious diseases. The Company's proprietary technology development program culminated in the world's first instrument-free, single-use PCR platform that fits in the palm of your hand and rapidly tests for serious infections. Originally developed for sexually transmitted infections, the Company's FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived Sexual Health Click Test for women returns accurate results within 28 minutes. The Visby Medical technology is also helping to fight the global pandemic via the Visby Medical COVID-19 Test, and its robust pipeline includes tests for other infectious diseases. Visby Medical is accelerating the delivery of fast and accurate, palm-sized PCR diagnostics to the point of care, and eventually for use at home.

