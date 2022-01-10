Wishpond Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Experienced technology executive David Pais joins as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Pais as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Reporting directly to Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and CEO of Wishpond, Mr. Pais will have responsibility for all finance, accounting, financial reporting, audit, tax and capital planning functions. He will assume the Chief Financial Officer role from Juan Leal, who will continue to support the Company in an M&A related advisory role.

Mr. Pais is an experienced, growth-oriented CFO, having worked at several technology companies in Vancouver over the last twenty years, including PHEMI Systems, Fortress Blockchain (TSXV: FORT), Nuri Technologies, Apivio Systems (TSXV: APV), UTStarcom, and Star Solutions. He was intimately involved in equity and debt financings as well as the execution of numerous corporate finance transactions in each of these companies, including spin-offs, acquisitions, and divestitures and executing a reverse take-over transaction. Mr. Pais has extensive public market experience from his time as CFO of both Fortress Blockchain and Apivio Systems. Most recently, Mr. Pais was the CFO of PHEMI Systems, a venture capital backed company with a big data platform for health data that enables analytics and artificial intelligence. In addition, Mr. Pais has broad exposure to the technology industry including software and hardware products, telecom infrastructure, VoIP, cybersecurity, and cryptocurrency mining.

Previously, Mr. Pais also worked at Ernst & Young LLP's corporate finance group, advising clients with merger and acquisition, financing, valuation, and due diligence., and Mr. Pais has experience working at a private equity firm in Los Angeles. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance and a Master's Degree in Accountancy from the University of Missouri and has passed the CPA examination in the US.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to Wishpond's executive team. His deep financial experience in the technology sector will be a valuable asset to the company as we enter Wishpond's next stage of growth," said Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and CEO of Wishpond. "I also want to thank Juan Leal, who served as our CFO since January 2020 and was instrumental in our public listing process and in executing the four acquisitions completed to date. I am pleased that Juan is able to continue to assist us with our strategic acquisitions and corporate development activities."

Mr. Pais commented, "I am very excited to be joining Wishpond and leading the strong financial team that Juan has built. I was drawn to Wishpond because of the exceptional team and opportunity to be a part of a rapidly growing technology company. I look forward to working with the Wishpond team as it achieves its milestones in the years ahead."

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

