Xebra Commences Trading on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") (CSE: XBRA) (OTC: XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC), a cannabis company, is pleased to report that it has been upgraded to trade on the OTCQB Venture Markets effective today Monday January 10th, 2022. The ticker remains unchanged: XBRAF.

It is anticipated that Xebra's upgraded listing to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. investors. With enhanced reporting requirements and greater transparency required with the OTCQB listing, the upgrade also provides exemptions from U.S. state securities laws or "blue sky" exemptions which may help to further increase liquidity and expand investment advisors' ability to research and recommend investment in Xebra.

In addition, Xebra has completed an application for DTC eligibility, which has been submitted to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

