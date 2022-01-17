CentralNic Group Reports Record Growth in 2021

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), the online marketplace for domain names and online presence and customer acquisition tools, is pleased to announce that its organic growth has further accelerated during the fourth quarter of 2021, resulting in year-on-year organic revenue growth of 37% for the full year 2021, crossing the $400 million threshold.

Following its significant investment programme, the Company expects record revenue of USD 410m and adjusted EBITDA of USD 45m for the financial year ending 31 December 2021. This represents an increase including acquisitions of 70% and 47% respectively over the USD 241.2m and USD 30.6m results for the financial year 2020.

Cash increased to USD 55.6m from USD 28.7m as at 31 December 2020, notwithstanding the deployment during the year of a total of USD 19m on four highly accretive acquisitions of Safebrands, Wando, NameAction, and a network of websites from White & Case Ltd, as well as the final deferred consideration payment for the Team Internet acquisition.

Ben Crawford, CEO of CentralNic, said: "CentralNic's organic growth in revenue, profits and cash has continued to accelerate during the last quarter of the year to a record 37%. The Company has comfortably exceeded the high end of market expectations for the year, which had already been revised upwards repeatedly over the course of the year. We are delighted to see CentralNic's steady progress on its roadmap to become a world-leading online services marketplace, as our business strategy continues to deliver exceptional results."

The Company will publish its unaudited preliminary report for the financial year ending 31 December 2021 on Monday, 28 February 2022. An Investor call will be announced closer to the date.

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a global tech company listed on the London Stock Exchange, which drives the growth of the global digital economy by providing businesses around the world with tools to build their online presence and to win customers and earn revenues online. The Company complements its organic growth with target acquisitions of cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms. CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of online presence and online marketing services on a subscription or pay per use basis. For more information please visit: www.centralnicgroup.com

