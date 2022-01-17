Groundworks Takes the Field in Nebraska with Huskers Sponsorship

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big news for Huskers fans! To celebrate its recent entry into Big Red territory, Groundworks®, the nation's leading foundation and water management solutions company, is teaming up with University of Nebraska Athletics in a corporate sponsorship that will provide revenues to support the university's varsity sports programs. As the Official Foundation Company of the Huskers, Groundworks is sponsoring a long list of media placements, game signage, and ticket giveaways.

Earlier this month, Groundworks announced the opening of its first customer-facing location in Omaha, Nebraska. The operation will be led by the team from the recently acquired local company, CLS Foundation Repair & Waterproofing. Groundworks will continue their 30+ year history of providing proven residential foundation and water management solutions, delivered with superior customer service, national warranties, and trusted local support.

"Our Groundworks team has deep roots in eastern Nebraska, and we are committed to strengthening those ties by expanding operations and investing in workforce development, equipment, buildings, and the local communities we serve," said John Thornton, Chief Marketing Officer for Groundworks. "With 29 national titles under their belt, the Huskers hold themselves to a higher standard than the competition and live true to their mission of pursuing unity of purpose through teamwork. These are core values that directly align with our Groundworks mission and we could not be more proud to sponsor the home team."

About Groundworks®

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, is the nation's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Groundworks Companies provide residential foundation and water management solutions including, foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutters installation, and concrete lifting services. Since inception, our combined brands have helped nearly 1.5 million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset, their home. Groundworks operates over 45 offices and has been named numerous times to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Qualified Remodeler Top 500, BBB integrity award, and Best Places to Work.

