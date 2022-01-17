TOKAU launches its Metaverse MetaCity, a GameFi where users can join to earn NFT

TOKYO and NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKAU (www.Tokau.io), a blockchain NFT technology company focusing on celebrities' interactions with their fans, announced that they will launch a metaverse where the users can monetize their living and social experiences.

TOKAU aims to build MetaCity, its first metaverse project, as a decentralized place where residents can take ownership. MetaCity has 150,000 Lands which will be open for sale in January. A Land is a digital piece of real-estate in TOKAU's metaverse. The Company said that although the MetaCity page will be ready for selling the Land, many functions can only be available on January 26, 2022. One Land will be saved for TOKAU NFT holders and they will share permanent ownership of the Land.

The blockchain company is in collaboration with many celebrities, including Hip Hop stars Snoop Dogg, Russell Simmons, NBA super star Allen Iverson, and actor Ian Somerhalder and previously issued celebrity NFTs, including Masterminds of Hip Hop NFT. The celebrities have accumulated over 200 million fans who could possibly be MetaCity's potential residents. The celebrities in collaboration with TOKAU might be joining MetaCity.

MetaCity is a virtual world GameFi where the users can interact with celebrities and can get rewarded with TOKAU tokens. In MetaCity, users can stake TOKAU tokens to get Ore NFT, the main carrier of value in MetaCity. Ore NFT can be applied into different scenarios in MetaCity. TOKAU NFT holders and TOKAU token holders will enjoy the privilege of entering MetaCity, where regular Airdropping Events will take place.

"We believe that in the metaverse, rich content NFT will be an important component. By rich content, I mean here are creative content, consumable content, dissemination of content, the production of content, commentary on the content, rental content, stake content, etc. NFT will be the main real asset in the future virtual world. TOKAU has a wealth of celebrity resources and content creator resources. The upcoming MetaCity project will surely become a part of the future metaverse. We are looking forward to that future!" said Dennis Tok, CEO of TOKAU.

TOKAU

Founded in June 2021, TOKAU is the first global platform focusing on celebrities' interactions with their fans using blockchain NFT technology. MetaCity is a virtual world where the users can interact with celebrities. More importantly, the users can play, own and monetize their virtual experiences. Eventually, TOKAU aims to achieve DAOs by building MetaCity as a place that is open source and empowered by the community.

