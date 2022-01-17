Virtual Panel to Explore School Options in Delaware, Celebrate National School Choice Week

DOVER, Del., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A virtual event showcasing school choices statewide will bring Delaware families the chance to better understand their K-12 educational options on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Hundreds of community members are expected to attend the virtual event, which will take place at the peak of School Choice Week nationwide.

The informational event will feature panelists representing the many educational options Delaware families can choose from and will explore what makes each school choice a vital addition to the state's education landscape. Keynote speakers include Dr. Bradley Layfield, head principal at Sussex Central High School, and Levy Court Commissioner Eric Buckson, retired educator at Polytech High School.

Families can register for the free event at: docs.google.com/forms/d/12bvtbw6M-5GIxvIM_T3lAfPm1agzsNtNU7nhEA_Oyks/edit

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states. In conjunction with the Week, large school fairs will take place in well over a dozen major cities, including Las Vegas, Colorado Springs, and Jersey City.

"Picking the best educational option for families can be a difficult and daunting task," said Britney Mumford, executive director at DelawareCAN. "By bringing together a variety of voices, we hope to shed light on the options offered in Delaware. It is imperative that we provide families the information they need to make the choice that is right for them and ensure that every student in Delaware has access to a high quality education. It is only through transparency and the protection of school choice that we can keep that promise."

This event is organized by DelawareCAN and the Delaware Charter School Network. DelawareCAN is a nonprofit education advocacy organization to empower, mobilize and collaborate with everyday Delawareans to advocate for a high-quality education system. The Delaware Charter Schools Network, a charter support non-profit organization, works with more than 17,000 children in 23 charter schools throughout the state.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content:

SOURCE National School Choice Week