Burns & Levinson Represents Yogibo in Sale to Web Shark

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson today announced that it represented New Hampshire-based Yogibo LLC in the company's sale to Web Shark Co., Ltd., which is based in Osaka, Japan. The acquisition of Yogibo, which is known for its innovative bean bag furniture that molds to the user's body, was completed on December 30, 2021 and was announced by Web Shark on January 12, 2022.

Burns & Levinson logo (PRNewsfoto/Burns & Levinson LLP)

The Yogibo brand was founded in 2009 by Eyal Levy, who will remain as CEO of the company. In 2014, Web Shark became Yogibo's sales agent in Japan. Today, Yogibo has approximately 130 stores worldwide in the U.S., Japan, Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, and the Netherlands.

The Burns & Levinson deal team was led by partner Gil Breiman with significant contributions from partner Alex Khalarian and attorneys Michael Andreasen, Lauren Barrett, and Rodney Bedow, along with support from other specialists at the firm.

"We have been Yogibo's outside general corporate counsel since the beginning, handling everything from the company's formation and financing to commercial agreements and celebrity endorsements. It has been an honor to represent them throughout their incredible journey from startup to sale," said Breiman. "We look forward to their continued success as they embark on this exciting next chapter."

"Burns & Levinson has been with us every step of the way, and their professional and personal client service and business advice has played a significant role in helping us get to this important juncture," said Eyal Levy, CEO of Yogibo. "We are especially grateful for Gil and his team's wisdom and expertise in guiding us through this transformative M&A deal for our company."

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

Contact:



Amy Blumenthal or Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer (617) 879-1511

(617) 345-3555 amyb@blumenthalpr.com

kweller@burnslev.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burns & Levinson