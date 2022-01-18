CREW Tampa Bay to Host the 2022 CREW Network Winter Leadership Summit

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Tampa Bay Chapter is honored to announce that Tampa will host the 2022 CREW Network Winter Leadership Summit to be held February 3rd – 4th at the Tampa Marriott Water Street. The Winter Leadership Summit is a unique learning opportunity open to all chapter leaders and members who want to advance their careers through leadership development workshops and expand their business connections.

The multifaceted Summit will bring together top leaders in CREW Network to learn from one another about leading their chapter and will also provide an opportunity to learn from leading experts about the critical leadership skills that can help build a business advantage.

This year's event features a prominent group of professional development speakers such as Elizabeth Hauler, Kimberly Parsons and Monique Valcour along with the Vice President, Design and Construction, for CVS Health, Danni Gallagher. To learn more and register for the event, visit the CREW Network website found here.

Event sponsorship opportunities are available. Your sponsorship would provide you with visibility to hundreds of CRE professionals. Current sponsoring organizations include: Franklin Street as a Luncheon Sponsor; Hill Ward Henderson and Marcus & Millichap R | P | H Multifamily group as Hospitality Table Sponsors; and Wilson & Girgenti as the Shirt Sponsor. For more information and additional sponsor benefits please contact Katy Alderman at KAlderman@redstonecommercial.com.

CREW Tampa Bay is a chapter of CREW Network, which is the premier business network dedicated to transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally.

