Accern Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accern, the leading no-code AI platform for financial services, announced that it has successfully completed the 2021 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accern, the leading no-code AI platform for financial services, announced that it has successfully completed the 2021 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination. The SOC 2 Type 2 certification acknowledges how well a company maintains the security, privacy, and integrity of customer data. Additionally, the report confirms the operational efficiency of a company's system and internal controls to meet the security requirements.

Accern Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Accern)

Accern volunteered to participate in this audit to affirm its commitment to ensuring that customer data remains secure while adhering to information and data security practices. The audit ensures that Accern's policies, procedures, and operations are secure, available, and confidential.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a big moment for us and demonstrates our steadfast commitment to data security and integrity within our platform," noted Kumesh Aroomoogan, co-founder and CEO of Accern. "As a result, our clients and partners can feel confident that we are taking every step possible to maintain the highest level of security and compliance."

Since 2014, Accern has accelerated AI adoption within the financial services industry via its proprietary no-code AI platform. With no-code AI, data teams can build AI models to extract themes, pull sentiment, and reveal insights from large amounts of data. By completing the SOC 2 certification, Accern demonstrates its commitment to providing the financial services industry with advanced, innovative, and secure technology that maximizes data protection, processing integrity, availability, and confidentiality outlined in the AICPA Trust Services Criteria.

Accern worked with Moss Adams, one of the 15 largest public accounting firms in the United States, to pass the extensive and comprehensive SOC 2 audit. Accern selected technology partner Tug Boat Logic, a security assurance platform, to ensure security compliance.

Providing advanced no-code AI solutions for financial services, Accern provides secure deployment options to optimize their operations from the front, middle, and back-office operations and provide more efficient work flows for data teams. Building and deploying AI models becomes frictionless and easy to use for financial teams while maintaining the safety and security of their and their customers' data.

About Accern:

Accern makes it simple for all teams to build AI applications without coding. With a current focus on financial services, we provide customers with pre-built AI applications and pre-trained NLP and ML models they can use out-of-box to automate their work flows and accelerate business decisions. Enterprise clients such as Allianz, William Blair, and Mizuho Bank use Accern to save time, increase productivity, and make smarter data-driven decisions.

Accern was named Forbes 30 Under 30 for Enterprise Technology and has raised more than $25M in funding and is backed by Fusion Fund, Tribe Capital, Shasta Ventures, Allianz Strategic Ventures, and more. The company has been named Crain's New York Best Places to Work in both 2020 and 2021, and has also doubled in size since the beginning of 2021 to meet the demands of financial services firms looking to innovate their work flow processes with no-code AI. Visit us at accern.com

