Amesite to Present at Benzinga All Access on January 21, 2022

DETROIT, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), the leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit, and government agency learning and upskilling, announces today Amesite Founder and CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry will be presenting at Benzinga All Access on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 9:40 AM ET.

EVENT Benzinga All Access



PRESENTATION Friday, January 21, 2022 at 9:40 AM ET



LOCATION Watch the live presentation here

Dr. Sastry will present the Amesite story and explain how its award-winning, highly scalable A.I. driven platform is addressing market needs in four sectors: business, higher ed, government and nonprofit organizations. Dr. Sastry commented, "I look forward to sharing the Amesite story at Benzinga All Access. We are excited for what is to come in 2022 given we've increased our revenue by 10x, from 2020 to 2021, and continue to close new business around the country, winning customers who now use us as their sole eLearning system. Global Market Insights expects eLearning revenue to hit $1T by 2027 – we are excited to be in this market."

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com/ .

About Benzinga All Access

Benzinga All Access is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From Emerging biotechs, to alternative real estate investment platforms, to everything in between, guests on All Access have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors.

The point of All Access is not to tell you whether a particular stock or investment is a good buy. We go beyond that, into the story of the company, the people behind it, and te sandbox they play in.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

