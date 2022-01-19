EarthDaily Analytics Rebrands Agriculture Division to EarthDaily Agro, Expands Service Offerings to Provide Enhanced Solutions

GLENDALE, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the 2022 PrecisionAg VISION Conference, EarthDaily Analytics Corp. ("EDA" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated data processing and analytics company pairing cutting-edge Big Data tools with proven Space technologies, announced the rebranding of its Geosys division to EarthDaily Agro. The Company also announced the launch of a new, next-generation software platform offering best-in-class agricultural analytics service with unmatched reach, speed, quality and integration capabilities.

In addition to its role as a presenting sponsor at VISION, EarthDaily Agro hosted a virtual media roundtable to share the news and discuss how decision-makers in the AgTech industry can use the new platform to tackle some of the world's most challenging and dynamic issues in real-time.

EarthDaily Analytics Chief Executive Officer Don Osborne told attendees that the new name reflects the agricultural and food systems division's essential role within the larger EDA business, with the agricultural service offering positioned to benefit from EDA's rapid expansion and unmatched scalability and capability within the value-added geoanalytics sector.

"We're excited because EarthDaily Agro's dramatically strengthened service offering for our agricultural customers epitomizes what's next for our entire EarthDaily Analytics business, moving far beyond bulk images and data to incorporate our value-added geoanalytical insights and solutions into customers' workflows in a way that helps them mitigate risk and make the best possible decisions every day," Osborne said. "We are especially proud to share this announcement at VISION, where leaders on the forefront of agriculture and technology integration come together to connect and push the envelope for the benefit of people and businesses the world over."

The well-known Geosys brand will live on as the name of EarthDaily Agro's next-generation software platform — a platform that is easier to use and offers more flexibility, faster speed and greater scale — to provide more customers with more data in more markets in agriculture. The new platform will be rolled out over the course of the first quarter 2022.

"Geosys has been a pioneer in the agriculture data and analytics space for more than 30 years," said Dave Gebhardt, General Manager of EarthDaily Agro. "The new Geosys platform is just as visionary — it's unlike anything else out there right now in terms of data, speed, reach and ability to fully integrate customized scientific-grade data and insights directly into customers' systems and workflows. By combining satellite imaging and advanced analytics to effectively mitigate risk and increase efficiency, we are enabling more sustainable outcomes for the organizations and people who feed the planet."

Fabricio Pezente, CEO of agriculture credit provider Traive, shared how the ag-fintech company benefits from EarthDaily Agro's unparalleled data technology and machine learning to disrupt agriculture lending in Brazil.

Teddy Bekele, Chief Technology Officer of agribusiness and food company Land O'Lakes, discussed how real-time, actionable insights help to evaluate and assess conservation impacts at the field level – balancing the farmer's need to be profitable while being a good steward of natural resources.

Osborne also noted to attendees that the EarthDaily Agro rebranding and new Geosys platform, combined with the ongoing construction of the Company's latest satellite constellation, all contribute to realizing the Company's commitment to delivering a highly differentiated and increasingly value-added service that sets its customers meaningfully apart from the competition.

