INTERNOVA TRAVEL GROUP APPOINTS ELAINE SRNKA AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF EDITORIAL

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Elaine Srnka as Senior Vice President of Editorial. In this newly created role, she will be responsible for defining and implementing editorial strategy and content across all Internova business units and their respective brands. Srnka will lead the strategic direction of all consumer travel content in order to support marketing initiatives as well as meet the needs of member travel agencies and preferred suppliers. She will report to Brent Rivard, Chief Marketing Officer at Internova Travel Group.

"We are excited to welcome Elaine to the Internova team," Rivard said. "She has a wealth of experience creating high-quality content aimed at travelers, both in print and online, and in finding innovative ways to connect with audiences. She has also developed longstanding relationships with key people in our industry, from travel advisors to executives to supplier partners around the world. That background will enhance our goal of inspiring consumers to connect with a travel advisor to book their next trip."

Srnka joins Internova after nearly 16 years at Virtuoso, a global network of agencies specializing in luxury and experiential travel. Her most recent role was Vice President of Content, overseeing the creative execution of all consumer-facing media, from the flagship publication Virtuoso Life to monthly catalogs, website content and social media channels. She also launched Travel Dreams, Virtuoso's first consumer engagement campaign collecting insight on top destinations and travel experiences. During her tenure, Virtuoso publications were honored with more than 100 industry awards for editorial and design, regularly besting major newsstand magazines. Before joining Virtuoso, Srnka spent 12 years at American Airlines, serving as editor in chief of the carrier's inflight magazines, including American Way and Celebrated Living.

Srnka earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Texas A&M University and completed the Business Executive Management Program at Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 62,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

