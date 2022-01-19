LAKEWOOD-AMEDEX APPOINTS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND ADDS NEW MANAGEMENT TEAM MEMBERS

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood-Amedex Inc., a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical discovery and development company advancing a broad portfolio of first-in-class antimicrobial and antifungal therapeutics called Bisphosphocins®, today announced that Sumita Paul, MD, MPH, MBA has joined Lakewood-Amedex as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, Research and Development to lead its recently recruited scientific-clinical management team including; Kelvin Cooper, PhD, Vice President R&D, a 30-year veteran with Pfizer, Kanneganti Murthy, PhD, Head of Preclinical Development and Donald Klein, PhD, Director Regulatory Affairs-CMC, a 23-year veteran with the United States Food and Drug Administration. In her new role, Dr. Paul will oversee clinical development, drug development, CMC, regulatory, preclinical, global clinical operations, drug safety, biometrics, pre-commercialization, and other related functions.

Dr. Paul completed her Residency and Clinical Fellowship from Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and became Board Certified in Internal Medicine. She has formal training in Epidemiology and Biostatistics from Harvard University where she earned her Master of Public Health degree. Her interest in healthcare entrepreneurship led her to Wharton Business School for her MBA degree.

Dr. Paul has extensive leadership experience in research and clinical trials at Harvard, in academia, in pharmaceutical and in biotechnology companies. She has over 30 years of combined leadership experience as program lead in clinical research and phase 1-4 clinical trials, clinical medicine and disease prevention, microbiome research, CMC and regulatory strategies, business development and commercialization. Dr. Paul is also experienced in leading drug development in multiple therapeutic areas including rare diseases, cardiac, lipids, diabetes, neurology, and infectious diseases (with BARDA funding). Most recently, Dr. Paul was Global Head of Clinical Development, Rare Diseases at Phase Bio; Dr. Paul was Program Lead for Pemziviptadil and PB6440 (angiotensin synthase inhibitor).

Dr. Paul previously served as Vice President, Medical at Summit Therapeutics leading the microbiome sparing novel antibiotic development for C. difficile infection, Ridinilazole. As a C. difficile survivor, she is a passionate patient advocate for antibiotic stewardship and use of precision antibiotics for curbing antimicrobial resistance without perturbation of the gut microbiome.

Steve Parkinson, President and CEO of Lakewood-Amedex, said, "We are thrilled to have an executive of the caliber of Dr. Sumita Paul join our management team to lead our clinical and scientific groups. Sumita's commitment to developing breakthrough antimicrobials that avoid microbiome damage was one of her many great attributes that convinced us that she would be an ideal CMO. We are also very pleased to welcome the new team she will be leading; we are very fortunate to have recruited such a talented and experienced group."

Dr. Peter B. Corr, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented, "The management team of Lakewood-Amedex has gained an excellent new CMO in Dr. Sumita Paul. We know she will bring great leadership skills to the company in our quest for new antimicrobial and antifungal agents that are now critical for medical practice in infectious disease. The entire management team is excellent and will facilitate the rapid pursuit of our overall strategy."

About Lakewood-Amedex, Inc.

Lakewood-Amedex is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of first-in-class antimicrobial and antifungal therapeutics called Bisphosphocins. The company's products and technology are covered by an extensive patent portfolio consisting of granted and/or issued patents and pending patent applications covering many major pharmaceutical markets. The company's lead therapeutic candidates are novel synthetic broad-spectrum antimicrobials proven to be effective in killing a wide range of Gram-positive, Gram-negative and antibiotic-resistant bacteria and all fungal strains tested. Nu-3 has already completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with infected diabetic foot ulcers. For more information, https://lakewoodamedex.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "expects," "potential", "suggests", "may", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements regarding our business, which are not historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" that involve risk and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contacts

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Investors

Lisa Sher lsher@tiberend.com

Media

Dave Schemelia dschemelia@tiberend.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lakewood-Amedex Inc.