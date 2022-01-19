Search Discovery and Empirical Path Merge, Establishing an Elite Google Reseller across Google Marketing Platform and Google Cloud Platform Collaboration Creates Independent Major Player in Google Marketing Platform's Sales Partner Space

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empirical Path , a leading Google Analytics Sales Partner, is joining forces with Search Discovery , a premier data transformation company, to become an independent Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner. The merger expands opportunities for clients to take full advantage of Google Cloud Platform and Google Marketing Platform products, including Search Ads 360, Campaign Manager 360, Display & Video 360, and Analytics 360.

Search Discovery is now among a small group of Google Marketing Platform Sales Partners certified to sell both media and analytics products. Certification across the full stack of Google Marketing Platform solutions ideally positions Search Discovery to provide end-to-end solutions across Google Marketing Platform's products to advance marketer maturity.

Search Discovery offers comprehensive, integrated services across data strategy, data engineering, business intelligence, analytics, optimization, and digital marketing. It also develops breakout SaaS technologies like Apollo , the world's first tag management system.

Empirical Path, rebranding as Search Discovery, partners with industry-leading analytics providers and delivers enterprise-grade engagements, focusing on web and mobile analytics, tag management systems, and attribution.

"Our goal is to be a top Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner in the U.S.—to provide clients with exceptional training, strategic guidance, and technical product integration and support," said Search Discovery President Mike Gustafson. "Adding Empirical Path's experience and expertise expands our capabilities, deepening our ability to help marketers solve complex measurement problems. Our clients will gain a competitive advantage and meaningful business results."

Empirical Path Cofounder Peter Howley, Search Discovery's new Emerging Partners Business Lead, agrees. "Our goal has been to meaningfully help clients solve interesting challenges alongside colleagues who we learn from and trust. This opportunity benefits our team and clients, who will enjoy a deeper bench of capabilities and services to leverage data to drive business outcomes." Howley's cofounder Jim Snyder will serve as Senior Analytics Architect at Search Discovery.

"We're excited that this expansion and sales partner status will create additional data and media opportunities to further drive business impact for our company," said Bryan Huber, Worldwide VP, Digital Marketing for Comfort Keepers, which has worked with Search Discovery for seven years.

With 173 employees, offices in Atlanta and Cleveland, and a 200-client portfolio, Search Discovery delivers data solutions for leading brands, including GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Chase, Google, Shell, Hilton, DHL, and others. The merger expands the company's certifications across digital platforms and marketplaces, including Google, Amazon, Facebook, Adobe, Salesforce, Domo, The Trade Desk, Azure, and more.

