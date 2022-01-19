Silk Welcomes Dairy-Lovers to the Future of Plant-Based Beverages With Revolutionary, NEW Silk Nextmilk™ -- So Rich and Creamy, You Won't Miss Dairy Deliciously creamy Silk Nextmilk™ is an excellent source of six key nutrients found in dairy milk, now available at grocery stores nationwide

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For all of the plant-based category's extraordinary momentum, there are still dairy-lovers out there that like the idea of plant-based beverages but are unwilling to give up the taste and texture of traditional dairy. In fact, in one survey, 53% of people said they wouldn't purchase plant-based products because of taste1.

New Silk Nextmilk™ is now available in Whole Fat and Reduced Fat varieties. Silk Nextmilk is so rich and creamy, you won't miss dairy.

That all changes today, thanks to Silk®, the No. 1 plant-based beverage brand2. Silk is welcoming dairy-lovers to the future of plant-based beverages with new Silk Nextmilk™. This revolutionary offering is specially formulated to meet dairy-lovers' taste expectations through a remarkably delicious blend of plants that are designed to deliver on key attributes of dairy milk, like taste and texture.

Silk Nextmilk can be enjoyed straight out of the glass, paired with your favorite cookie, over cereal, or in your favorite recipes. An excellent source of six key nutrients found in dairy, including calcium, vitamin D, vitamin A, B12, riboflavin and phosphorus, Silk Nextmilk also delivers 4 grams (8% DV) of plant-based protein per serving. Silk Nextmilk is lactose-free, Non-GMO Project Verified and has 30% fewer calories than dairy milk3. It's so much of what you love about dairy milk, minus what you don't4.

"Some consumers remain skeptical about plant-based food and beverages due to taste and texture, but Silk Nextmilk is on a mission to change that. We deconstructed dairy to create this revolutionary product that delivers the taste and texture we think dairy drinkers will love," said John Starkey, president of plant-based food and beverages, Danone North America. "Thanks to Silk Nextmilk—a true category game changer—we're confident dairy lovers will want to cross the aisle."

The science behind Silk Nextmilk

Danone North America's research and innovation team brought creative passion, science and expertise to the creation of Silk Nextmilk. The team painstakingly deconstructed the classic dairy drinking experience—including key nutritional factors, molecular composition and iconic sensory elements—and reconstructed it with plants that mirrored the different components of dairy's flavor curve and mouthfeel, in partnership with its own dairy experts. Through this research, they developed the winning recipe for Silk Nextmilk, designed to closely mimic beloved dairy attributes and incorporate the perfect blend of plant-based ingredients to make a truly delicious and versatile beverage.

Silk Nextmilk is now available in Whole Fat and Reduced Fat varieties in multiserve cartons (MSRP: $4.99/59-oz. carton) in the refrigerated section at grocery stores nationwide, including Target, Kroger, Publix, HEB and more.

To find out where Silk Nextmilk is available near you, visit Silk.com and follow @Silk on Instagram and @LoveMySilk on Twitter.

About Silk®

Silk was founded on a promise to make the world a healthier place. As a steward of the environment, we believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today we offer a broad portfolio of great-tasting plant-based options, including soymilk, almondmilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. The entire Silk plant-based portfolio is verified by the Non-GMO Project, and we also offer Silk almondmilk and Silk soymilk in organic options. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk. Since 2009, Silk has been committed to water conservation and restoration. Because we believe that nature shouldn't go thirsty, and neither should you. For more information, visit https://silk.com/about-us/sustainability/.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

